Walkers scores 39 points, Celtics beat Nets

BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker returned from a neck injury to score a season-high 39 points — to the delight of the crowd that came to taunt the person he replaced — and Boston beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-110 Wednesday on a night the fans seemed more interested in taunting former Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving.

Missing one game after leaving the court on a stretcher wearing a neck brace following a head-to-torso collision with Semi Ojeleye, Walker had 13 points in the third quarter, when Boston scored nine straight to turn a one-point deficit into a 91-83 lead. Jaylen Brown added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum had 16 points and nine boards to help the Celtic improved to 7-0 at home.

Garrett Temple scored 22 points, and Joe Harris had 21 for Brooklyn, which made a season-high 21 of the 56 3-point shots it attempted. Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points and 11 assists.

Brooklyn led 83-82 with just over 3 minutes left in the third when the Celtics scored the next nine points before Temple made a 3 to close out the third quarter. Boston led 104-101 in the fourth before scoring 17 of the next 24 points — nine of them from Walker,

The crowd might have bought tickets to heckle Irving on his return, but earlier in the week it was reported that he wouldn’t play in the game. Irving did not make the trip, but that didn’t slow down the fans who came to let him know how they feel.

76ERS 97, KINGS 91

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid rebounded from the worst game of his career with 33 points and 16 rebounds to lead Philadelphia past Sacramento.

Embiid was scoreless Monday night in a 101-96 loss at Toronto. In 32 minutes against the Raptors, the star big man went 0 for 11 from the field, including 0-for-4 from the arc and missed all three of his free throws.

Against the Kings, he scored the first points of the game with an emphatic dunk 23 seconds in and had some key points late in the game to help Philadelphia improve to 8-0 at home. He finished 10 of 19 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Philadelphia rookie Matisse Thybulle had a career-high 15 points, all in the second half.

Buddy Hield scored 22 points for the Kings. They were 1-3 on a four-game trip.

PACERS 121, JAZZ 102

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Warren each scored 23 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 22 to help Indiana beat Utah for its fourth straight victory.

Sabonis also had 12 rebounds.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 30 points in his first trip back to Indiana since leaving the team as a free agent last summer. Donovan Mitchell added 26 points, and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 13 rebounds after missing the previous two games with a sprained left ankle.

HORNETS 102, PISTONS 101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bismack Biyombo scored 19 points, Devonte Graham had 16 points and a career-high 15 assists and Charlotte beat Detroit for the eighth straight time.

Rookie P.J. Washington added 17 points to help the Hornets end a five-game losing streak.

Blake Griffin scored 26 points for Detroit.

MAGIC 116, CAVALIERS 104

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Fournier scored a season-high 30 points and short-handed Orlando won on the road for first time this season.

Terrence Ross and Jonathan Isaac each scored 16 points for Orlando.

Collin Sexton scored 20 points scored 20 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers have lost eight of nine.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports