Thanksgiving Dinner Held at the Salvation Army

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Thanksgiving arrived a little early at the Salvation Army in Zanesville this year as a traditional feast was held for those in need this evening. The Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving dinner to nearly 1,200 community members each year with the help of countless volunteers from organizations such as local churches and Boy Scout Troops. Seth Hall, a volunteer with the Salvation Army, says being involved is an inspirational experience.

“The love of Christ shown through each and every volunteer here is just inspirational and it is perspective changing just meeting the wonderful people that walk through the door.”

Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army tends to fill not only stomachs—but hearts as well.

“Thanksgiving is a verb and not a noun. Thanksgiving is—it’s a game changer. No matter where your mindset is at currently being thankful will change your perspective to everything. To be able to gather together with the community; and give thanks and break bread together is a beautiful thing.”

Visitors of the Salvation Army enjoyed turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, dressing, rolls, coffee, and pie.