COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio— The Ohio Department of Trasportation announced that beginning Monday, December 2, State Rourt 93 will be closed to traffic north of Fresno between Township Road 89 and Township Road 90 for a slide repair.

Crews are expected to compete the project by Friday, December 6, weather permitting.

The suggested detour is SR 93 to US 36 to SR 83 to SR 643 to SR 651 to SR 93 and reverse