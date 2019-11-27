No. 4 Kansas beats Dayton 90-84 in overtime for Maui title

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Devon Dotson scored 31 points, Udoka Azubuike had seven of his 29 in overtime and No. 4 Kansas outlasted Dayton 90-84 to win its third Maui Invitational title on Wednesday.

The Flyers and Jayhawks spent much of the afternoon trading leads and highlight-reel plays in a bleacher-shaking atmosphere inside the bandbox Lahaina Civic Center.

Kansas (6-1) used a late 11-0 run to go up by three, but Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher buried a 3-pointer from about 5 feet behind the new, deeper arc with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 73.

The Jayhawks went to Azubuike early in the overtime and the 7-footer delivered, scoring three baskets at the rim. A 32% free throw shooter entering the game, he also hit three from the line in overtime.

Marcus Garrett made three free throws in the final 18 seconds to seal Kansas’ second Maui title in four years.

Ryan Mikesell led Dayton with 19 points but missed two free throws with 11.5 seconds left and the Flyers (5-1) down five. Obi Toppin scored 18 points.

Toppin and the Flyers made a national name for themselves in Maui.

Toppin dominated the first two games, scoring 49 combined points while hitting 19 of 25 shots.

The Flyers took down Georgia of the SEC and Virginia Tech of the ACC in their two games.

The Jayhawks imposed their massive will on two undersized opponents to open the tournament, taking down Division II Chaminade and BYU.

As expected, Dayton and Kansas played a fast-paced, high-level game with the championship on the line, trading dunks, 3-pointers and buckets in transition.

With Kansas doubling Toppin in the post on every touch, the Flyers worked their kickout game, hitting their first five 3-pointers and eight in the first half to lead 37-36.

The Jayhawks had success getting the ball down low early for dunks and that opened things up for Dotson, who had 17 points by halftime.

The shots kept falling, the crowd kept roaring and the lead stayed tight to start the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton burst into the national consciousness with its run in Maui, beating two larger-conference schools and taking Kansas to the wire.

Kansas survived a tying shot at the end of regulation and wore the Flyers down with its size in the overtime. With top-ranked Duke and No. 3 Michigan State both losing, the Jayhawks should move up in Monday’s AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Dayton hosts Houston Baptist on Tuesday.

Kansas hosts Colorado on Dec. 7.

