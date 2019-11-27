No. 1 Duke stunned by Stephen F. Austin at home

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nathan Bain hit a breakaway layup at the overtime buzzer and Stephen F. Austin stunned No. 1 Duke 85-83 on Tuesday night, ending the Blue Devils’ 150-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents.

The Lumberjacks became the first team outside the Atlantic Coast Conference to beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in nearly 20 years and the second unranked team to upset a No. 1 team on its home floor in two weeks after Evansville went into Rupp Arena and stunned Kentucky 67-64.

Duke had the ball late in overtime, but Tre Jones missed a jumper with about 15 seconds left and Wendell Moore rebounded it for the Blue Devils. Hounded by the Lumberjacks’ high-pressure defense, Jones threw a bounce pass toward the baseline that got broken up, and the ball kicked away from Matthew Hurt in a scramble with around three seconds to go.

Gavin Kensmil snatched it and passed from the seat of his pants to Bain, who went nearly the length of the floor for a buzzer-beating layup.

Kevon Harris scored 26 points and Gavin Kensmil added 15 for Stephen F. Austin (5-1).

Vernon Carey had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (6-1), who committed 22 turnovers and were just 11 of 24 from the free throw line in the second half.

No. 3 MICHIGAN STATE 93, GEORGIA 85

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Cassius Winston had 28 points and eight assists, and Michigan State withstood Anthony Edwards’ second-half outburst to beat Georgia at the Maui Invitational.

Michigan State (4-2) was sharp early, building a 28-point lead early in the second half. Once Edwards got rolling, the Spartans had no answer.

Projected as a lottery pick, the 6-foot-5 Edwards brought the Bulldogs (3-2) back almost entirely by himself, scoring 33 of his 37 points in the second half.

Edwards hit 7 of 13 3s — many of those contested — in the second half and threw a two-handed, overhead bounce pass to Rayshaun Hammonds for a layup to pull Georgia within 75-73.

Michigan State gathered itself after the Edwards’ onslaught, stretching the lead back to nine before hitting four straight free throws in the final 34 seconds.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo called Winston a “shell of himself” after a quiet game in the Maui opener against Virginia Tech.

No. 4 KANSAS 71, BYU 56

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — David McCormack scored 16 points, Ochai Agbaji added 14 and Kansas turned a huge second half into a trip to the Maui Invitational title game with a victory over Brigham Young.

The Jayhawks (5-1) dominated inside against the smaller Cougars and did a good job of rotating out to their shooters to earn a shot at their third Maui Invitational championship.

Kansas opened the second half with a big run to build a double-digit lead and outscored BYU 42-18 in the paint.

The Jayhawks will face Dayton in Wednesday’s title game.

BYU (4-3) was bothered Kansas’ length on defense, finishing 9 for 33 from behind the 3-point line. TJ Haws had 16 points, but Cougars leading scorer Jake Toolson was held to seven on 3-of-9 shooting.

No. 18 AUBURN 79, RICHMOND 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 22 points to lead Auburn to a win over Richmond in the championship game of the Legends Classic.

Austin Wiley, who was named the tournament MVP, scored 18 points. He joined Doughty on the all-tournament team, along with Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers, and Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden.

Daniel Purifoy chipped in with 13 for Auburn, which improved to 7-0 overall, and 3-1 in four all-time meetings against the Spiders.

Following a five-game winning streak, Richmond dropped to 5-1 with its first loss of the season.

Golden led the Spiders with 14.

No. 21 COLORADO 71, CLEMSON 67

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Bey had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Colorado over Clemson in the championship game of the MGM Resorts Main Event.

D’Shawn Schwartz scored 12 points, Evan Battey added 11 and McKinley Wright IV chipped in with 10 for the Buffaloes (5-0). Bey, who attended Las Vegas High School, was selected MVP of the event.

Clemson (5-2) had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Wright stripped freshman Al-Amir Dawes, drew a foul and sank two free throws to seal it.

Colorado took its first lead with 7:52 left when Wright stole the ball from Tevin Mack and punctuated the breakaway with a two-handed dunk.

