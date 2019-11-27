Loyola-Chicago meets ODU in Cayman Islands Classic

Loyola of Chicago (3-4) vs. Old Dominion (3-4)

Cayman Islands Classic , John Gray Gymnasium, George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago and Old Dominion will meet in the Cayman Islands Classic. Old Dominion lost 66-50 to Washington State in its most recent game, while Loyola of Chicago came up short in a 61-60 game against Colorado State in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Old Dominion’s Xavier Green has averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jason Wade has put up 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals. For the Ramblers, Cameron Krutwig has averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and five assists while Tate Hall has put up 13.4 points, five rebounds and 2.1 steals.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Krutwig has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior big man has accounted for 36 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Old Dominion’s Marquis Godwin has attempted 49 3-pointers and connected on 38.8 percent of them, and is 10 for 22 attempts over his last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Ramblers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Monarchs. Old Dominion has an assist on 29 of 69 field goals (42 percent) over its past three matchups while Loyola of Chicago has assists on 32 of 71 field goals (45.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all CUSA teams. The Monarchs have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.

