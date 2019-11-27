Kiwanis Club Packs Blessing Bags for Students in Need

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Tomorrow is Thanksgiving and one area organization is partnering with a local school to provide middle school students in need with a little something extra to be thankful for. The Kiwanis Club of Downtown Zanesville packed 30 blessing bags to distribute to students at Zanesville Middle School. Matt Harper, Kiwanis Club President, says it will be a monthly project for members.

“We’re going to be packing the bags once a month for those 30 kids at the Zanesville Middle School that way they have some food to eat over the weekend. This is an ongoing program. We’re hoping to get the Key Clubs involved at local high schools so we can actually provide maybe the full month of food that Zanesville Middle School is sending out in the blessing bags.”

Kiwanis members purchase and donate the products that are packed in the blessing bags—which provide students with enough food for all meals throughout the weekend.

“We go out and buy the products to donate them. So, there’s some breakfast food, some lunch food, and some dinner meals as well and we’ll send two or three days worth of food home with a blessing bag so that if it is a three day weekend they get to eat on the three day weekend as well.”

The Kiwanis Club of Downtown Zanesville packs blessing bags on the last Wednesday of each month at the Immanuel Church of Christ at noon. Blessing bags are packed for students in need each week by the school district and partner organizations.