High Winds Knock out Power

The predicted high winds have knocked out power in our area and the rest of Ohio on Wednesday. American Electric Power says currently there are 628 customers without service in Muskingum County. AEP says the main problem is in the Richvale Road area. AEP says in Licking County there are 1377 customers without service, in Perry County 943, Morgan County 152, Noble County 407, Coshocton County 62 and Guernsey County 48. The problems started around 1:00 pm. American Electric Power says all across their service area there are 28,000 customers without service, which is an improvement from 41,000 earlier Wednesday. AEP says they do not yet have a restoration time for service. In some cases the high winds are keeping their crews from using bucket trucks to reach the problem areas. But, AEP says they anticipated the high winds and have extra crews on duty to make repairs.

