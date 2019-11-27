Bears-Lions Preview Capsule

CHICAGO (5-6) at DETROIT (3-7-1)

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Lions by 1 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Bears 3-8, Lions 4-7

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 100-74-5

LAST MEETING — Bears beat Lions 20-13, Nov. 10

LAST WEEK — Bears beat Giants 19-14; Lions lost to Redskins 19-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 20, Lions No. 27

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (30).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (8), PASS (9).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (18), PASS (6).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (24), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chicago has won three straight against Detroit, including last year on Thanksgiving. … Bears beat Lions on Nov. 29, 1934, NFL’s first game on Thanksgiving and league’s first national TV broadcast. … Chicago has won league-high nine games at Detroit on holiday. … Bears have won two of three this year after losing four consecutive games. … Chicago scored TDs on first drive after halftime five straight games. … Bears averaged 2.5 yards per run last week, scored one TD in four red-zone trips, finished with fewer than 20 points against Giants team giving up 28 per game. … Coach Matt Nagy 3-0 against Lions, 7-2 in division. … QB Mitchell Trubisky had season-high 131 rating against Detroit in Week 9 and matched season-high three TD passes. … LB Khalil Mack forced 20th career fumble last week, 11th in two seasons with Bears. … Detroit has lost four straight for first time under second-year coach Matt Patricia and seven of last eight games. … Patricia 9-17-1 as head coach. … QB Jeff Driskel (hamstring) on injury report and rookie David Blough had first-team snaps in practice. … WR Kenny Golladay has five TD catches in five home games. … RB Bo Scarbrough ran for 98 yards on 18 carries last week in second NFL game. … DT Mike Daniels has sack in three straight games against Chicago. … CB Darius Slay has two interceptions, 13 passes defended in six home games against Bears. … Lions 37-40-2 on Thanksgiving, dipping below .500 after losing 11 of 15. … Fantasy tip: Bears WR Allen Robinson had six catches for season-high 131 yards last week. Robinson is from Detroit, giving him more motivation to play well in front of family and friends.

