Austin helps shaky Cal hold off UC Davis 72-66

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Paris Austin scored seven of his 12 points over the final 5 ½ minutes and California held off UC Davis 72-66 on Tuesday night.

Matt Bradley scored 19 points, Kareem South had 14 and Grant Anticevich 13 for the Golden Bears (5-2).

California led by as much as 18 but went cold in the second half, lost the lead then had to hold off pesky UC Davis in the final moments.

Ezra Manjon’s jumer pulled the Aggies (2-6) within 68-63 with 25 seconds left. After South made one of two free throws for Cal, Elijah Pepper’s 3-pointer for Davis with 13.5 seconds cut the gap to 69-66.

Austin was fouled with 2.2 seconds left and made one of two free throws to seal the win, improving the Bears to 33-0 in the series between the two Northern California schools.

The uneven win for Cal came after consecutive losses to No. 1 Duke and Texas at the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Manjon had 21 point for UC Davis. Stefan Gonzalez added 15 points and matched his career-high of five 3-pointers. The Aggies have lost five straight.

The Bears had nine turnovers in the first half but made up for it with steady shooting from the perimeter. Cal made five of its first eight 3-pointers and shot better than 65 percent overall in the first half.

Bradley made a pair of 3s sandwiched around one from Anticevich, and South added back-to-back buckets to make it 34-16. Davis closed within 36-25 at halftime on Manjon’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

BIG PICTURE

UC Davis: The Aggies gave the Bears all they could handle and that’s an encouraging sign for a team in the middle of a long road trip. Manjon and Gonzalez form a nice duo on the outside, but UC Davis needs more from leading scorer Matt Neufeld on the inside.

California: The Bears seemed headed for a blowout win in the first game back at Haas Pavilion before things got shaky at the end. That’s been a constant theme for Cal so far, and something that coach Mark Fox will need to address.

UP NEXT

UC Davis: The Aggies play at Utah on Friday.

California: The Golden Bears play at San Francisco on Dec. 4. Cal has won nine of the last 12 games between the two teams.

