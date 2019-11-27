AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|20
|11
|4
|0
|5
|27
|52
|52
|Providence
|21
|11
|7
|1
|2
|25
|67
|56
|WB/Scranton
|19
|11
|6
|1
|1
|24
|50
|51
|Springfield
|21
|12
|9
|0
|0
|24
|63
|52
|Lehigh Valley
|19
|8
|6
|1
|4
|21
|49
|50
|Hershey
|20
|8
|8
|2
|2
|20
|50
|58
|Charlotte
|18
|7
|8
|3
|0
|17
|46
|53
|Bridgeport
|21
|6
|11
|3
|1
|16
|38
|67
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|18
|13
|2
|2
|1
|29
|69
|48
|Rochester
|18
|12
|3
|1
|2
|27
|62
|48
|Laval
|21
|11
|7
|3
|0
|25
|60
|57
|Cleveland
|20
|11
|7
|1
|1
|24
|62
|49
|Utica
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|66
|52
|Syracuse
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|60
|58
|Belleville
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|60
|68
|Binghamton
|20
|7
|10
|3
|0
|17
|54
|67
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|20
|14
|3
|1
|2
|31
|71
|48
|Iowa
|20
|11
|5
|2
|2
|26
|59
|54
|San Antonio
|21
|9
|6
|4
|2
|24
|64
|60
|Manitoba
|20
|10
|10
|0
|0
|20
|56
|57
|Grand Rapids
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|65
|70
|Rockford
|18
|9
|8
|0
|1
|19
|53
|59
|Chicago
|21
|8
|12
|1
|0
|17
|49
|67
|Texas
|20
|5
|13
|0
|2
|12
|54
|81
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|18
|14
|4
|0
|0
|28
|66
|47
|Stockton
|17
|11
|3
|1
|2
|25
|66
|53
|Colorado
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|47
|49
|Ontario
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|45
|55
|Bakersfield
|18
|7
|8
|2
|1
|17
|49
|56
|San Diego
|15
|7
|8
|0
|0
|14
|52
|52
|San Jose
|17
|6
|10
|0
|1
|13
|52
|62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
|Saturday’s Games
Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2
Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 6, Hartford 3
Belleville 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Charlotte 1, WB/Scranton 0
Rochester 4, Binghamton 2
Springfield 5, Providence 4, OT
Iowa 4, Bakersfield 2
Texas 7, Rockford 6, SO
Tucson 3, Ontario 2
Stockton 4, San Diego 1
|Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport 3, Springfield 1
Providence 6, Hershey 3
Iowa 3, Bakersfield 2, SO
Rockford 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Toronto 4, Manitoba 1
|Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Charlotte 1
San Antonio 3, Rockford 2
Texas 7, Iowa 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Utica at Toronto, 1:30 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.