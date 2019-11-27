WEDNESDAY 11/27:

TODAY: Morning Rain Likely. Windy. Warm. High 61

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Spotty Shower. Windy & Colder. Low 32

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. High 42

DISCUSSION:

A Windy Wednesday across SE Ohio! Winds will be 15 to 25 mph sustained today, and may gust as high as 40 to 50 mph!

Rain will be likely with a cold front moving through, with most of the rain subsiding this afternoon. Temperatures will be warm once again, with highs around 60 around mid-day. Temperatures will begin to drop off during the afternoon into the evening, as colder air moves in from the north and northwest.

Thanksgiving will be colder one, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thanksgiving, but it does appear to remain dry across the region.

Precipitation chances will return as we head into the weekend, with highs around into the upper 40s on Saturday and around 50 by Sunday. Colder air returns on Monday, with rain/snow shower chances across the region.

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com