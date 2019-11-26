Zanesville bars give back to Christ’s Table with “Stuff the Pantry”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – On one of the most popular nights to go out to bars of the year, there’s a way you can help your local food pantry.

Co-owner of the Smiling Goat Darren Tigner says the night is for family and friends from across the country to get together.

“Folks coming back in town to see family, friends, wanna get together and see what’s going on. So, we really thought it was important as a community, as a bar community to help have a positive impact back on the community itself.”

Bar manager of the Smiling Goat Bethany Shawger says Blue Front and the Angry Bull will also be collecting donations for “Stuff the Pantry,” for Christ’s Table.

“Our bar and then our neighboring bars the Angry Bull, Blue Front and just — we’re collecting canned goods and monetary donations. Everybody’s gonna have entertainment.”

Darren says the table helps local people daily.

“It’s a chance for for folks to come out and see friends but at the same time help an organization that — you know — feeds a lot of the local community and really has an impact on people’s lives every single day.”

They say any monetary or food donations help the pantry.