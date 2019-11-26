Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 52, Cle. Lincoln W. 22
Akr. Hoban 85, Wooster 28
Akr. Manchester 50, Tallmadge 43
Akr. Springfield 47, Mogadore 32
Amanda-Clearcreek 31, Bloom-Carroll 28
Anna 42, Botkins 29
Ashland Mapleton 46, Kidron Cent. Christian 42
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 91, Sandusky St. Mary 28
Beachwood 49, Mentor Lake Cath. 41
Bellbrook 58, Waynesville 53, OT
Bellevue 58, Perrysburg 52
Bloomdale Elmwood 47, Gibsonburg 18
Bryan 47, Holgate 35
Caldwell 54, Newcomerstown 50
Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Brookville 33
Can. McKinley 48, Uniontown Lake 36
Canal Winchester 42, Cols. Northland 38
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Granville Christian 39
Canfield 50, Beloit W. Branch 35
Castalia Margaretta 64, Wellington 37
Chardon NDCL 55, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52
Cin. Aiken 43, Cin. Woodward 42
Cin. Colerain 69, Cin. NW 9
Cin. Purcell Marian 42, Day. Carroll 33
Cin. Sycamore 83, Cin. Turpin 45
Cin. West Clermont 61, Cin. Oak Hills 57
Cin. Winton Woods 33, Milford 27
Circleville 71, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27
Circleville Logan Elm 48, Ashville Teays Valley 31
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Chillicothe Huntington 46
Cols. Centennial 50, Galloway Westland 29
Cols. Franklin Hts. 43, Cols. Whetstone 28
Cols. Grandview Hts. 39, Gahanna Cols. Academy 29
Cols. Independence 74, Cols. Mifflin 25
Cols. International 66, Cols. Marion-Franklin 13
Cols. Patriot Prep 52, Gilead Christian 18
Cols. Watterson 42, Cols. Upper Arlington 24
Columbus Grove 67, Lima Shawnee 49
Continental 35, Hicksville 32
Cortland Maplewood 45, Youngs. Chaney High School 29
Cory-Rawson 59, Ada 44
Cuyahoga Falls 78, Akr. Ellet 28
Dalton 61, West Salem Northwestern 23
Day. Chaminade Julienne 47, Legacy Christian 36
Delaware Buckeye Valley 81, Cols. Wellington 12
Delaware Christian 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 33
Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Philo 32
Dublin Scioto 53, Grove City 25
Eaton 54, Middletown Madison Senior 38
Edon 41, Pioneer N. Central 20
Fairview 48, Cle. John Adams 30
Findlay 92, Tol. Waite 16
Frankfort Adena 56, Portsmouth Clay 18
Fremont St. Joseph 39, Kansas Lakota 29
Ft. Loramie 84, Sidney Fairlawn 17
Galion Northmor 37, Centerburg 28
Gates Mills Gilmour 67, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 56
Geneva 35, Madison 25
Genoa Christian 56, Columbus Torah Academy 24
Granville 66, Cols. Hartley 58
Groveport-Madison 32, Westerville Cent. 30
Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Defiance Ayersville 25
Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Defiance 44
Hilliard Bradley 50, Powell Olentangy Liberty 41
Hilliard Davidson 28, Dublin Jerome 26
Hudson 61, Willoughby S. 52
Huron 36, Vermilion 33
Ironton Rock Hill 53, New Boston Glenwood 35
Lancaster 41, Cols. DeSales 30
Lancaster Fairfield Union 43, Baltimore Liberty Union 39
Leetonia 57, Sebring McKinley 38
Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Caledonia River Valley 43
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, Seton 36
Loudonville 83, Mansfield Sr. 53
Lucas 58, Ashland Crestview 50
Lyndhurst Brush 48, Chagrin Falls 39
Mansfield Madison 46, Bellville Clear Fork 39
Marion Elgin 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, OT
Marion Pleasant 37, Attica Seneca E. 34
Massillon Jackson 56, Canal Fulton Northwest 32
Medina 69, Elyria 36
Medina Highland 51, Norton 24
Mentor 61, Shaker Hts. 38
Miamisburg 49, Germantown Valley View 43
Millbury Lake 58, Swanton 55
Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Wooster Triway 39
Milton-Union 51, New Lebanon Dixie 23
Minster 50, Celina 28
Mogadore Field 66, Mantua Crestwood 45
Montpelier 55, Pettisville 30
Morral Ridgedale 42, Crestline 28
N. Can. Hoover 55, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 43
New Albany 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 41
New Bremen 64, Houston 31
New Concord John Glenn 53, New Lexington 45
New Knoxville 47, Spencerville 42
New Madison Tri-Village 76, Bradford 34
New Paris National Trail 54, Casstown Miami E. 45
Norwalk 61, New London 19
Oak Harbor 49, Genoa Area 47
Oak Hill 64, Gallipolis Gallia 49
Old Fort 45, New Riegel 28
Oregon Stritch 41, Tol. Woodward 27
Ottawa-Glandorf 81, Defiance Tinora 29
Parma 59, Bedford 35
Paulding 50, Antwerp 37
Pemberville Eastwood 80, Archbold 52
Perry 63, Kirtland 40
Piketon 51, W. Union 32
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 68, Newton Local 22
Plain City Jonathan Alder 84, Cols. Ready 26
Plymouth 45, Oberlin 34
Rittman 51, Jeromesville Hillsdale 30
Russia 51, Jackson Center 19
Sandusky 66, Port Clinton 30
Sandusky Perkins 62, Fremont Ross 44
Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 50, OT
Seaman N. Adams 33, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21
Shelby 46, Lexington 14
Sherwood Fairview 63, Delphos Jefferson 48
Sidney Lehman 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 21
Smithville 37, Creston Norwayne 36
Solon 56, Euclid 45
Sparta Highland 53, Howard E. Knox 33
St. Clairsville 47, Barnesville 16
St. Henry 30, Wapakoneta 25
St. Marys Memorial 50, Kalida 31
St. Paris Graham 56, Piqua 40
Stow-Munroe Falls 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 32
Strongsville 67, Brunswick 47
Stryker 41, W. Unity Hilltop 39
Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Fairfield Christian 29
Sunbury Big Walnut 58, Mt. Vernon 20
Tipp City Bethel 65, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 32
Tol. Start 55, Tol. Cent. Cath. 50
Tol. Whitmer 53, Bowling Green 21
Tontogany Otsego 58, Metamora Evergreen 32
Trenton Edgewood 55, Monroe 49
Urbana 45, Spring. NE 20
Van Buren 69, Tol. Maumee Valley 21
Versailles 71, Delphos St. John’s 54
W. Liberty-Salem 40, Tipp City Tippecanoe 35
Washington C.H. 49, Leesburg Fairfield 45
Waverly 37, Hillsboro 33
Wellsville 63, Milan Edison 45
Westerville S. 89, Newark 41
Whitehall-Yearling 67, Hebron Lakewood 62
Willard 71, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 31
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Wellston 51
Worthington Christian 49, Cols. School for Girls 32
Zanesville Maysville 80, McConnelsville Morgan 54
Zanesville W. Muskingum 68, Crooksville 20
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44, Minerva 27
