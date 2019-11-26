Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 52, Cle. Lincoln W. 22

Akr. Hoban 85, Wooster 28

Akr. Manchester 50, Tallmadge 43

Akr. Springfield 47, Mogadore 32

Amanda-Clearcreek 31, Bloom-Carroll 28

Anna 42, Botkins 29

Ashland Mapleton 46, Kidron Cent. Christian 42

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 91, Sandusky St. Mary 28

Beachwood 49, Mentor Lake Cath. 41

Bellbrook 58, Waynesville 53, OT

Bellevue 58, Perrysburg 52

Bloomdale Elmwood 47, Gibsonburg 18

Bryan 47, Holgate 35

Caldwell 54, Newcomerstown 50

Camden Preble Shawnee 48, Brookville 33

Can. McKinley 48, Uniontown Lake 36

Canal Winchester 42, Cols. Northland 38

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Granville Christian 39

Canfield 50, Beloit W. Branch 35

Castalia Margaretta 64, Wellington 37

Chardon NDCL 55, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52

Cin. Aiken 43, Cin. Woodward 42

Cin. Colerain 69, Cin. NW 9

Cin. Purcell Marian 42, Day. Carroll 33

Cin. Sycamore 83, Cin. Turpin 45

Cin. West Clermont 61, Cin. Oak Hills 57

Cin. Winton Woods 33, Milford 27

Circleville 71, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 27

Circleville Logan Elm 48, Ashville Teays Valley 31

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 60, Chillicothe Huntington 46

Cols. Centennial 50, Galloway Westland 29

Cols. Franklin Hts. 43, Cols. Whetstone 28

Cols. Grandview Hts. 39, Gahanna Cols. Academy 29

Cols. Independence 74, Cols. Mifflin 25

Cols. International 66, Cols. Marion-Franklin 13

Cols. Patriot Prep 52, Gilead Christian 18

Cols. Watterson 42, Cols. Upper Arlington 24

Columbus Grove 67, Lima Shawnee 49

Continental 35, Hicksville 32

Cortland Maplewood 45, Youngs. Chaney High School 29

Cory-Rawson 59, Ada 44

Cuyahoga Falls 78, Akr. Ellet 28

Dalton 61, West Salem Northwestern 23

Day. Chaminade Julienne 47, Legacy Christian 36

Delaware Buckeye Valley 81, Cols. Wellington 12

Delaware Buckeye Valley 81, Wellington 12

Delaware Christian 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 33

Dresden Tri-Valley 63, Philo 32

Dublin Scioto 53, Grove City 25

Eaton 54, Middletown Madison Senior 38

Edon 41, Pioneer N. Central 20

Fairview 48, Cle. John Adams 30

Findlay 92, Tol. Waite 16

Frankfort Adena 56, Portsmouth Clay 18

Fremont St. Joseph 39, Kansas Lakota 29

Ft. Loramie 84, Sidney Fairlawn 17

Galion Northmor 37, Centerburg 28

Gates Mills Gilmour 67, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 56

Geneva 35, Madison 25

Genoa Christian 56, Columbus Torah Academy 24

Granville 66, Cols. Hartley 58

Groveport-Madison 32, Westerville Cent. 30

Hamler Patrick Henry 43, Defiance Ayersville 25

Haviland Wayne Trace 55, Defiance 44

Hilliard Bradley 50, Powell Olentangy Liberty 41

Hilliard Davidson 28, Dublin Jerome 26

Hudson 61, Willoughby S. 52

Huron 36, Vermilion 33

Ironton Rock Hill 53, New Boston Glenwood 35

Lancaster 41, Cols. DeSales 30

Lancaster Fairfield Union 43, Baltimore Liberty Union 39

Leetonia 57, Sebring McKinley 38

Lewis Center Olentangy 53, Caledonia River Valley 43

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, Seton 36

Loudonville 83, Mansfield Sr. 53

Lucas 58, Ashland Crestview 50

Lyndhurst Brush 48, Chagrin Falls 39

Mansfield Madison 46, Bellville Clear Fork 39

Marion Elgin 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, OT

Marion Pleasant 37, Attica Seneca E. 34

Massillon Jackson 56, Canal Fulton Northwest 32

Medina 69, Elyria 36

Medina Highland 51, Norton 24

Mentor 61, Shaker Hts. 38

Miamisburg 49, Germantown Valley View 43

Millbury Lake 58, Swanton 55

Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Wooster Triway 39

Milton-Union 51, New Lebanon Dixie 23

Minster 50, Celina 28

Mogadore Field 66, Mantua Crestwood 45

Montpelier 55, Pettisville 30

Morral Ridgedale 42, Crestline 28

N. Can. Hoover 55, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 43

New Albany 52, Pataskala Licking Hts. 41

New Bremen 64, Houston 31

New Concord John Glenn 53, New Lexington 45

New Knoxville 47, Spencerville 42

New Madison Tri-Village 76, Bradford 34

New Paris National Trail 54, Casstown Miami E. 45

Norwalk 61, New London 19

Oak Harbor 49, Genoa Area 47

Oak Hill 64, Gallipolis Gallia 49

Old Fort 45, New Riegel 28

Oregon Stritch 41, Tol. Woodward 27

Ottawa-Glandorf 81, Defiance Tinora 29

Parma 59, Bedford 35

Paulding 50, Antwerp 37

Pemberville Eastwood 80, Archbold 52

Perry 63, Kirtland 40

Piketon 51, W. Union 32

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 68, Newton Local 22

Plain City Jonathan Alder 84, Cols. Ready 26

Plymouth 45, Oberlin 34

Rittman 51, Jeromesville Hillsdale 30

Russia 51, Jackson Center 19

Sandusky 66, Port Clinton 30

Sandusky Perkins 62, Fremont Ross 44

Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 50, OT

Seaman N. Adams 33, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 21

Shelby 46, Lexington 14

Sherwood Fairview 63, Delphos Jefferson 48

Sidney Lehman 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 21

Smithville 37, Creston Norwayne 36

Solon 56, Euclid 45

Sparta Highland 53, Howard E. Knox 33

St. Clairsville 47, Barnesville 16

St. Henry 30, Wapakoneta 25

St. Marys Memorial 50, Kalida 31

St. Paris Graham 56, Piqua 40

Stow-Munroe Falls 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 32

Strongsville 67, Brunswick 47

Stryker 41, W. Unity Hilltop 39

Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Fairfield Christian 29

Sunbury Big Walnut 58, Mt. Vernon 20

Tipp City Bethel 65, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 32

Tol. Start 55, Tol. Cent. Cath. 50

Tol. Whitmer 53, Bowling Green 21

Tontogany Otsego 58, Metamora Evergreen 32

Trenton Edgewood 55, Monroe 49

Urbana 45, Spring. NE 20

Van Buren 69, Tol. Maumee Valley 21

Versailles 71, Delphos St. John’s 54

W. Liberty-Salem 40, Tipp City Tippecanoe 35

Washington C.H. 49, Leesburg Fairfield 45

Waverly 37, Hillsboro 33

Wellsville 63, Milan Edison 45

Westerville S. 89, Newark 41

Whitehall-Yearling 67, Hebron Lakewood 62

Willard 71, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 31

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Wellston 51

Worthington Christian 49, Cols. School for Girls 32

Zanesville Maysville 80, McConnelsville Morgan 54

Zanesville W. Muskingum 68, Crooksville 20

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44, Minerva 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/