Seton Hall faces Oregon in Battle 4 Atlantis

Seton Hall (4-1) vs. Oregon (5-0)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Oregon will meet in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Oregon earned a 78-66 win over Houston on Friday, while Seton Hall won easily 87-51 against Florida A&M on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Powell has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and seven assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Ducks. Oregon has 43 assists on 82 field goals (52.4 percent) over its past three outings while Seton Hall has assists on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 8.2 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Pac-12 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com