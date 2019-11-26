Police: Man accused of lying about son helping suspect flee

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a third man charged in the disappearance of a UFC fighter’s stepdaughter lied about his son helping the initial suspect flee the area.

Police wrote in an arrest warrant that David Johnson Jr.’s son is believed to have driven Ibraheem Yazeed from Alabama to Florida, where Yazeed was caught and charged in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance.

Police wrote in a charging document that Johnson first told police he saw Yazeed leave with a woman but later admitted that it was his son that left with Yazeed on Nov. 7. He said he knew police were searching for Yazeed at the time.

Yazeed is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Johnson is charged with hindering prosecution. He has been released on bond.

Police say another man, Antwain Fisher, helped Yazeed dispose of evidence. A judge Tuesday set a $50,000 bond for Fisher.

Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Authorities say human remains found in a heavily wooded area of Macon County are believed to belong to Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Authorities are awaiting a final identification on the remains.

Law enforcement officials and forensic anthropologists continued to comb the wooded area Tuesday where the remains were found, news outlets reported.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register told reporters that investigative leads caused them to search the location.

“That is why we believe strongly that the remains that we have are very likely Aniah’s. But, again, we want to be positive and bring closure to that family,” he said.

This story has been corrected to show that it is David Johnson Jr.’s son who is believed to have driven Yazeed, not him.