Muskingum County Library System Director Resigns

The Director of the Muskingum County Library System has resigned. Library Board of Trustee Vice President Don Mason says Jennifer Spillman resigned three weeks ago. Mason says “the board was not on the same page with Spillman in terms of the scope of the library remodel plan.” He says “her plans were much more expansive and expensive than the board was willing to spend and not affect the quality of the library.” Mason says the board has appointed its Treasurer, Stacey Russell, as director until a successor to Spillman can be found. Mason says they plan a nationwide search for a new director.

Please follow and like us: