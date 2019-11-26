Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 66, Aurora Central Catholic 62

Aurora Math-Science 54, Alden-Hebron 35

Bowen 57, Raby 46

Bradley-Bourbonnais 77, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 51

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 64, Tinley Park 54

Chicago Academy 69, Rickover Naval 28

Chicago Ag Science 40, Hubbard 26

Chicago Christian 52, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 46

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 100, Chicago Roosevelt 11

Geneseo 66, Princeton 47

Glenbrook South 69, Chicago Uplift 65

Harlan 41, Thornton Fractional North 37

Knoxville 52, Brimfield 46

Morgan Park 61, Whitney Young 59

Naperville Central 62, Taft 48

Niles Notre Dame 63, Chicago (Jones) 35

Skokie (Ida Crown) 76, Schaumburg Christian 56

Von Steuben 60, Amundsen 23

Walther Christian Academy 62, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 54

Wells 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 28

Wheeling 87, Chicago Sullivan 74

AFC Tournament=

Pool 1 =

Durand 79, Leland 19

Pool 2 =

LaMoille 58, Kirkland Hiawatha 32

Alton Tournament=

Carbondale 62, Carnahan, Mo. 30

St Marys Adolescent Ed Program 68, Ritenour, Mo. 39

Batavia Tournament=

Batavia 102, Waldorf 22

Chicago (Austin) 75, Marmion 65

Beardstown Tournament=

Pool Black=

Winchester (West Central) 75, Beardstown 60

Pool Orange=

Concord (Triopia) 47, Griggsville-Perry 38

Rushville-Industry 41, Augusta Southeastern 32

Bloom / Marian Catholic Tournament=

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 78, Thornton Fractional South 37

Homewood-Flossmoor 69, Rich East 63, 2OT

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 85, Rich Central 57

Boylan Tournament=

Rockford Boylan 69, Richwoods 65

St. Charles North 65, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 53

Brimfield Tournament=

Princeville 61, Tremont 56

Carterville Tournament=

Collinsville 66, Carterville 39

Mount Vernon 52, Herrin 42

Centralia Tournament=

Belleville East 66, Jerseyville Jersey 47

Centralia 57, Cleveland NJROTC, Mo. 39

Cerro Gordo Tournament=

Heyworth 57, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 51

LeRoy 73, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 36

Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 50, Sangamon Valley 20

Christopher Tournament=

Christopher 57, Bluford Webber 45

New Athens 45, Waltonville 44

Clemente Tournament=

Clemente 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 27

Maria 71, Chicago (Disney II) 52

Coal City Tournament=

Morris 59, Gardner-South Wilmington 49

Crab Orchard Tournament=

Crab Orchard 65, Elverado 29

Pope County 65, Dongola 25

Crystal Lake Central Tournament=

Barrington 75, Crystal Lake Central 45

Geneva 45, Belvidere North 39

Hononegah 62, McHenry 40

Cumberland Tournament=

Casey-Westfield 70, Oblong 33

Charleston 64, Newton 56

Danville Schlarman Tournament=

Fountain Central, Ind. 47, Danville Schlarman 41

DePaul/Lane Tournament=

Chicago (Lane) 61, Lake View 29

DePaul College Prep 74, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 32

Niles North 64, Chicago Vocational 41

Quincy Notre Dame 63, Chicago (Jones) 35

Dwight Tournament=

Earlville 66, Dwight 63

Eisenhower / Richards Tournament=

Marist 55, Andrew 47

Oak Lawn Richards 67, Southland 36

Shepard 49, Blue Island Eisenhower 47

Fenton Tournament=

Bensenville (Fenton) 58, Francis Parker 44

Rolling Meadows 77, Montini 67

Fulton Tournament=

Havana 61, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 43

GCMS Tournament=

Eureka 74, Fisher 61

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 68, Armstrong 40

Warrensburg-Latham 64, Gilman Iroquois West 56

Geneseo Tournament=

East Moline United 51, Kewanee 42

Geneseo 66, Princeton 47

Glenbard West Tournament=

Glenbard East 64, Glenbard North 49

Glenbard West 45, Glenbard South 42

Glenbrook North Tournament=

Payton 64, Niles West 61

St. Patrick 64, De La Salle 42

Wheaton North 74, Chicago (Ogden International) 38

Granite City Tournament=

Taylorville 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 48

Grant/Mundelein Tournament=

Deerfield 62, Warren 61

Mundelein 76, Collins Academy 48

North Lawndale 70, Grant 43

Intercity Tournament=

Normal Community 65, Bloomington Central Catholic 53

Normal University 59, Bloomington 57

Johnsburg / Richmond – Burton Tournament=

Crystal Lake South 57, Richmond-Burton 48

Huntley 63, Johnsburg 37

Lake Zurich 44, Lakes Community 38

Joliet West Tournament=

Brother Rice 78, Rich South 64

Harlan 41, Crete-Monee 37

Joliet West 71, Lincoln Way Central 56

Lincoln-Way East 48, Plainfield South 47

LA Tournament=

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 63, Loyola 25

Lincoln/Eaton Tournament=

Antioch 51, Woodstock 33

Champaign Centennial 69, Mahomet-Seymour 55

Lincoln 53, Cahokia 30

Springfield 74, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 63

Lyons Township Tournament=

Maine South 64, Fenger 54

Manteno Tournament=

IC Catholic 64, Peotone 52

Manteno 65, Beecher 41

Metro East Lutheran Tournament=

Breese Mater Dei 78, Brussels 50

Gillespie 59, Litchfield 46

Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 81, Dupo 49

Marissa/Coulterville 48, Piasa Southwestern 31

Metro-East Lutheran 66, Centralia Christ Our Rock 54

Odin 55, Waterloo Gibault 51

Mount Carmel Tournament=

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 77, Chicago ( SSICP) 42

Mt Pulaski Tournament=

Calvary 50, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 37

Delavan 59, Edinburg (Coop) BK 32

Mt. Pulaski 35, Illini Central 19

Mulberry Grove Tournament=

Mount Olive 45, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 39

Ramsey 58, McGivney Catholic High School 49

Mundelein/Grant Tournament=

Schurz 58, Carmel 55

Neuqua Valley Tournament=

Oswego 65, DeKalb 61

New Berlin Tournament=

Macon Meridian 76, Raymond Lincolnwood 42

New Berlin 57, Springfield Lutheran 28

North-Mac 51, South County 39

New Trier/Loyola Tournament=

Lake Forest 66, Mather 38

New Trier 67, Senn 25

St. Ignatius 76, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44

Oak Lawn Community Tournament=

Reavis 74, Kennedy 43

Sandburg 53, Bremen 43

St. Laurence 65, Kelly 36

Universal 53, Oak Lawn Community 43

Oak Park/Fenwick Tournament=

Fenwick 69, Hope Academy 57

Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Westinghouse 41

Oregon Tournament=

Pool A=

Oregon 66, South Beloit 45

Pool B=

Milledgeville 78, North Boone 63

Pool C=

Rockford Christian 58, Pecatonica 49

Orion Tournament=

Division 10=

Rock Island Alleman 61, Aledo (Mercer County) 38

Division 32=

Ridgewood 53, Erie/Prophetstown 44, OT

Sherrard 61, Monmouth-Roseville 53

Oswego Tournament=

Aurora (West Aurora) 63, Downers South 59

Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Oswego East 60

Naperville North 36, Hinsdale Central 31

Ottawa Tournament=

Pool A=

Metamora 61, Marengo 48

Ottawa 63, Dixon 28

Pool B=

Streator 68, LaSalle-Peru 58

Palatine Tournament=

Cary-Grove 53, Maine West 41

York 41, Hersey 40

Paris Tournament=

Hoopeston Area High School 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55

Paris 61, Chrisman 40

Peoria Heights Tournament=

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 63, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42

Peoria Christian 80, Illini Bluffs 68

Pittsfield Tournament=

Pool A =

Jacksonville Routt 62, Pittsfield 47

Pool B =

Liberty 60, Illini West (Carthage) 55

Payson Seymour 63, Barry (Western) 45

Richmond Burton/Johnsburg Tournament=

Wauconda 71, Grayslake North 61

Ridgewood Tournament=

Highland Park 66, Ridgewood 32

Hinsdale South 56, Chicago King 37

River Ridge Tournament=

Galena 57, River Ridge 33

Riverside Brookfield Tournament=

Proviso West 86, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 77

St. Rita 53, Kenwood 52

Rockford Auburn Tournament=

Indpls Pike, Ind. 62, Rockford Auburn 30

Rockford Jefferson 80, Larkin 76, OT

Route 17 Tournament=

Colfax Ridgeview 49, Flanagan 35

Grant Park 71, Momence 56

St. Bede 74, Woodland 54

ROWVA/Williamsfield Tournament=

Biggsville West Central 52, Henry 43

Monmouth United 54, Riverdale 45

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 74, Galva 58

Seneca Tournament=

Pool A=

Somonauk 71, St. Anne 70

Pool B=

Hall 49, Reed-Custer 36

Newark 54, Mendota 42

St Anthony Tournament=

Effingham St. Anthony 63, Tolono Unity 34

Teutopolis 62, Robinson 54

St Viator Tournament=

Libertyville 49, Prospect 45

St. Viator 64, Conant 42

St. Charles East Tournament=

Pool Black =

Proviso East 55, South Elgin 54

St. Charles East 90, Hampshire 65

Stagg Tournament=

Lindblom 50, Stagg 47

Nazareth 63, Guerin 54

Sycamore Tournament=

Burlington Central 58, Yorkville 49

Sycamore 65, Sandwich 42

Tri-County Tournament=

Champaign Judah Christian 68, Martinsville 53

Tri-County 68, Palestine-Hutsonville 62

Vienna Tournament=

Carrier Mills 52, Mounds Meridian 50

Century 60, Vienna 51

Eldorado 63, Cobden 61

Wesclin/Mascoutah Tournament=

Mascoutah 68, Waterloo 20

Nashville 56, Columbia 23

West Chicago Wheaton Academy Tournament=

St. Francis 42, Bartlett 25

Streamwood 63, Wheaton Academy 60

Westminster Christian Tournament=

Pool A=

Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 75, Westminster Christian 34

St. Edward 50, Hinckley-Big Rock 31

Pool B=

Elgin 75, Christian Liberty Academy 35

Wethersfield Tournament=

Annawan 57, Bureau Valley 44

Elmwood 60, Putnam County 37

WJOL Tournament=

Pool A=

Lemont 53, Lockport 50

Plainfield Central 66, Joliet Central 53

Pool B=

Providence 56, Lincoln Way West 34

Romeoville 64, Minooka 37

Woodstock Tournament=

Hoffman Estates 62, Woodstock Marian 46

Kaneland 64, Harvard 31

Woodstock North 67, Round Lake 64

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 48, Shelbyville 41

Alton Marquette 51, East Alton-Wood River 40

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 66, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 13

Bensenville (Fenton) 68, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 32

Biggsville West Central 48, Camp Point Central 34

Brownstown – St. Elmo 66, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 42

Brussels 39, Raymond Lincolnwood 21

Buffalo Tri-City 42, Warrensburg-Latham 22

Charleston 70, Monticello 59

De La Salle 64, Richards 49

DeLand-Weldon 37, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34, Midwest Central 20

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 41, Josephinum 30

Eureka 58, Downs Tri-Valley 24

Farina South Central 73, Ramsey 23

Farmington Central 58, Illinois Valley Central 33

Fieldcrest 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 22

Fremd 52, Rolling Meadows 32

Fulton 40, Princeton 18

Gardner-South Wilmington 32, Reed-Custer 31

Glenbard West 52, Glenbard North 42

Goreville 46, Trico 32

Harvard 50, Willows 23

Heritage 44, Illinois Lutheran 33

Herscher 34, Streator 26

Heyworth 60, Maroa-Forsyth 40

Illini Central 35, Athens 28

Illini West (Carthage) 55, Aledo (Mercer County) 25

Indian Creek 49, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 32

Kankakee Trinity Academy 39, Grant Park 33

Lena-Winslow 45, West Carroll 16

Lewistown 78, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 27

Lexington 67, Cullom Tri-Point 37

Manteno 49, St. Anne 36

Marshall 51, Neoga 32

McGivney Catholic High School 48, Bunker Hill 8

Mendon Unity 45, LeRoy 30

Mendota 46, Bureau Valley 16

North Shore Country Day 39, Von Steuben 27

Ottawa Marquette 52, Putnam County 33

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Pontiac 40

Pleasant Plains 60, Springfield Southeast 29

Rockford Christian 65, Alden-Hebron 34

Stagg 65, St. Edward 56

Stanford Olympia 41, El Paso-Gridley 37

Steinmetz 35, Kelly 31

Sullivan 45, Arcola 19

Tolono Unity 45, LeRoy 30

Woodlawn 66, Elverado 41

Brimfield Tournament=

Brimfield 53, Tremont 28

Brown County-Mt. Sterling Tournament=

Jacksonville Routt 64, Beardstown 25

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Rushville-Industry 19

Dakota Tournament=

Byron 60, North Boone 58

Dakota 51, River Ridge/Scales Mound 27

Freeport (Aquin) 48, Pearl City 14

Forreston Tournament=

Stockton 53, Forreston 31

Winnebago 39, Rochelle 26

Geneseo Tournament=

Dixon 49, St. Bede 26

Hamilton County Tournament=

Gallatin County 59, Edwards County 43

Hamilton County 44, Wayne City 21

Lawrenceville 62, Cairo 31

Harrisburg Tournament=

Eldorado 57, Carmi White County 48

Harrisburg 63, West Frankfort 35

Hinsdale Central Tournament=

Consolation Championship=

Metea Valley 37, Hinsdale Central 36

Hinsdale South Tournament=

Consolation Championship=

Chicago (Jones) 68, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52

Limestone Tournament=

Dunlap 47, Peoria Manual 23

Lincoln Way Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln Way West 84, Joliet West 67

Litchfield Tournament=

Nokomis 60, Carlyle 51

Piasa Southwestern 57, Staunton 22

Marist Tournament=

Marist 60, Lincoln-Way East 49

Nashville Tournament=

Pool A=

Collinsville 58, Benton 33

Mount Vernon 75, Pinckneyville 68

Pool B=

Nashville 54, Mascoutah 46

Okawville 31, Trenton Wesclin 26

Newton Tournament=

Altamont 63, Effingham 46

Newton 56, Vandalia 38

Oakwood Tournament=

Fithian Oakwood 49, Urbana University 21

Vernon Hills Tournament=

Elk Grove 47, Antioch 35

Lake Forest 60, Sycamore 30

Warren Tournament=

Galena 49, East Dubuque 34

Waubonsie Valley/West Aurora Tournament=

Pool B=

Aurora (West Aurora) 56, Oswego 51

Naperville North 55, Rockford Lutheran 17

Wauconda Tournament=

Kaneland 44, Belvidere 26

Wauconda 52, Richmond-Burton 35

Waverly Tournament=

North-Mac 39, South Fork 36

Willowbrook Tournament=

Lockport 56, Willowbrook 50

Montini 58, Aurora (East) 9

Stevenson 68, Plainfield Central 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Orion vs. Galva, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/