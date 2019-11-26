Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 66, Aurora Central Catholic 62
Aurora Math-Science 54, Alden-Hebron 35
Bowen 57, Raby 46
Bradley-Bourbonnais 77, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 51
Chicago (Solorio Academy) 64, Tinley Park 54
Chicago Academy 69, Rickover Naval 28
Chicago Ag Science 40, Hubbard 26
Chicago Christian 52, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 46
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 100, Chicago Roosevelt 11
Geneseo 66, Princeton 47
Glenbrook South 69, Chicago Uplift 65
Harlan 41, Thornton Fractional North 37
Knoxville 52, Brimfield 46
Morgan Park 61, Whitney Young 59
Naperville Central 62, Taft 48
Niles Notre Dame 63, Chicago (Jones) 35
Skokie (Ida Crown) 76, Schaumburg Christian 56
Von Steuben 60, Amundsen 23
Walther Christian Academy 62, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 54
Wells 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 28
Wheeling 87, Chicago Sullivan 74
AFC Tournament=
Pool 1 =
Durand 79, Leland 19
Pool 2 =
LaMoille 58, Kirkland Hiawatha 32
Alton Tournament=
Carbondale 62, Carnahan, Mo. 30
St Marys Adolescent Ed Program 68, Ritenour, Mo. 39
Batavia Tournament=
Batavia 102, Waldorf 22
Chicago (Austin) 75, Marmion 65
Beardstown Tournament=
Pool Black=
Winchester (West Central) 75, Beardstown 60
Pool Orange=
Concord (Triopia) 47, Griggsville-Perry 38
Rushville-Industry 41, Augusta Southeastern 32
Bloom / Marian Catholic Tournament=
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 78, Thornton Fractional South 37
Homewood-Flossmoor 69, Rich East 63, 2OT
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 85, Rich Central 57
Boylan Tournament=
Rockford Boylan 69, Richwoods 65
St. Charles North 65, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 53
Brimfield Tournament=
Princeville 61, Tremont 56
Carterville Tournament=
Collinsville 66, Carterville 39
Mount Vernon 52, Herrin 42
Centralia Tournament=
Belleville East 66, Jerseyville Jersey 47
Centralia 57, Cleveland NJROTC, Mo. 39
Cerro Gordo Tournament=
Heyworth 57, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 51
LeRoy 73, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 36
Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 50, Sangamon Valley 20
Christopher Tournament=
Christopher 57, Bluford Webber 45
New Athens 45, Waltonville 44
Clemente Tournament=
Clemente 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 27
Maria 71, Chicago (Disney II) 52
Coal City Tournament=
Morris 59, Gardner-South Wilmington 49
Crab Orchard Tournament=
Crab Orchard 65, Elverado 29
Pope County 65, Dongola 25
Crystal Lake Central Tournament=
Barrington 75, Crystal Lake Central 45
Geneva 45, Belvidere North 39
Hononegah 62, McHenry 40
Cumberland Tournament=
Casey-Westfield 70, Oblong 33
Charleston 64, Newton 56
Danville Schlarman Tournament=
Fountain Central, Ind. 47, Danville Schlarman 41
DePaul/Lane Tournament=
Chicago (Lane) 61, Lake View 29
DePaul College Prep 74, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 32
Niles North 64, Chicago Vocational 41
Quincy Notre Dame 63, Chicago (Jones) 35
Dwight Tournament=
Earlville 66, Dwight 63
Eisenhower / Richards Tournament=
Marist 55, Andrew 47
Oak Lawn Richards 67, Southland 36
Shepard 49, Blue Island Eisenhower 47
Fenton Tournament=
Bensenville (Fenton) 58, Francis Parker 44
Rolling Meadows 77, Montini 67
Fulton Tournament=
Havana 61, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 43
GCMS Tournament=
Eureka 74, Fisher 61
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 68, Armstrong 40
Warrensburg-Latham 64, Gilman Iroquois West 56
Geneseo Tournament=
East Moline United 51, Kewanee 42
Glenbard West Tournament=
Glenbard East 64, Glenbard North 49
Glenbard West 45, Glenbard South 42
Glenbrook North Tournament=
Payton 64, Niles West 61
St. Patrick 64, De La Salle 42
Wheaton North 74, Chicago (Ogden International) 38
Granite City Tournament=
Taylorville 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 48
Grant/Mundelein Tournament=
Deerfield 62, Warren 61
Mundelein 76, Collins Academy 48
North Lawndale 70, Grant 43
Intercity Tournament=
Normal Community 65, Bloomington Central Catholic 53
Normal University 59, Bloomington 57
Johnsburg / Richmond – Burton Tournament=
Crystal Lake South 57, Richmond-Burton 48
Huntley 63, Johnsburg 37
Lake Zurich 44, Lakes Community 38
Joliet West Tournament=
Brother Rice 78, Rich South 64
Harlan 41, Crete-Monee 37
Joliet West 71, Lincoln Way Central 56
Lincoln-Way East 48, Plainfield South 47
LA Tournament=
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 63, Loyola 25
Lincoln/Eaton Tournament=
Antioch 51, Woodstock 33
Champaign Centennial 69, Mahomet-Seymour 55
Lincoln 53, Cahokia 30
Springfield 74, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 63
Lyons Township Tournament=
Maine South 64, Fenger 54
Manteno Tournament=
IC Catholic 64, Peotone 52
Manteno 65, Beecher 41
Metro East Lutheran Tournament=
Breese Mater Dei 78, Brussels 50
Gillespie 59, Litchfield 46
Lift for Life Academy, Mo. 81, Dupo 49
Marissa/Coulterville 48, Piasa Southwestern 31
Metro-East Lutheran 66, Centralia Christ Our Rock 54
Odin 55, Waterloo Gibault 51
Mount Carmel Tournament=
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 77, Chicago ( SSICP) 42
Mt Pulaski Tournament=
Calvary 50, Decatur Lutheran/Decatur Christian Co-op 37
Delavan 59, Edinburg (Coop) BK 32
Mt. Pulaski 35, Illini Central 19
Mulberry Grove Tournament=
Mount Olive 45, Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 39
Ramsey 58, McGivney Catholic High School 49
Mundelein/Grant Tournament=
Schurz 58, Carmel 55
Neuqua Valley Tournament=
Oswego 65, DeKalb 61
New Berlin Tournament=
Macon Meridian 76, Raymond Lincolnwood 42
New Berlin 57, Springfield Lutheran 28
North-Mac 51, South County 39
New Trier/Loyola Tournament=
Lake Forest 66, Mather 38
New Trier 67, Senn 25
St. Ignatius 76, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44
Oak Lawn Community Tournament=
Reavis 74, Kennedy 43
Sandburg 53, Bremen 43
St. Laurence 65, Kelly 36
Universal 53, Oak Lawn Community 43
Oak Park/Fenwick Tournament=
Fenwick 69, Hope Academy 57
Lisle (Benet Academy) 49, Westinghouse 41
Oregon Tournament=
Pool A=
Oregon 66, South Beloit 45
Pool B=
Milledgeville 78, North Boone 63
Pool C=
Rockford Christian 58, Pecatonica 49
Orion Tournament=
Division 10=
Rock Island Alleman 61, Aledo (Mercer County) 38
Division 32=
Ridgewood 53, Erie/Prophetstown 44, OT
Sherrard 61, Monmouth-Roseville 53
Oswego Tournament=
Aurora (West Aurora) 63, Downers South 59
Naperville Neuqua Valley 64, Oswego East 60
Naperville North 36, Hinsdale Central 31
Ottawa Tournament=
Pool A=
Metamora 61, Marengo 48
Ottawa 63, Dixon 28
Pool B=
Streator 68, LaSalle-Peru 58
Palatine Tournament=
Cary-Grove 53, Maine West 41
York 41, Hersey 40
Paris Tournament=
Hoopeston Area High School 63, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55
Paris 61, Chrisman 40
Peoria Heights Tournament=
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 63, Peoria Heights (Quest) 42
Peoria Christian 80, Illini Bluffs 68
Pittsfield Tournament=
Pool A =
Jacksonville Routt 62, Pittsfield 47
Pool B =
Liberty 60, Illini West (Carthage) 55
Payson Seymour 63, Barry (Western) 45
Richmond Burton/Johnsburg Tournament=
Wauconda 71, Grayslake North 61
Ridgewood Tournament=
Highland Park 66, Ridgewood 32
Hinsdale South 56, Chicago King 37
River Ridge Tournament=
Galena 57, River Ridge 33
Riverside Brookfield Tournament=
Proviso West 86, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 77
St. Rita 53, Kenwood 52
Rockford Auburn Tournament=
Indpls Pike, Ind. 62, Rockford Auburn 30
Rockford Jefferson 80, Larkin 76, OT
Route 17 Tournament=
Colfax Ridgeview 49, Flanagan 35
Grant Park 71, Momence 56
St. Bede 74, Woodland 54
ROWVA/Williamsfield Tournament=
Biggsville West Central 52, Henry 43
Monmouth United 54, Riverdale 45
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 74, Galva 58
Seneca Tournament=
Pool A=
Somonauk 71, St. Anne 70
Pool B=
Hall 49, Reed-Custer 36
Newark 54, Mendota 42
St Anthony Tournament=
Effingham St. Anthony 63, Tolono Unity 34
Teutopolis 62, Robinson 54
St Viator Tournament=
Libertyville 49, Prospect 45
St. Viator 64, Conant 42
St. Charles East Tournament=
Pool Black =
Proviso East 55, South Elgin 54
St. Charles East 90, Hampshire 65
Stagg Tournament=
Lindblom 50, Stagg 47
Nazareth 63, Guerin 54
Sycamore Tournament=
Burlington Central 58, Yorkville 49
Sycamore 65, Sandwich 42
Tri-County Tournament=
Champaign Judah Christian 68, Martinsville 53
Tri-County 68, Palestine-Hutsonville 62
Vienna Tournament=
Carrier Mills 52, Mounds Meridian 50
Century 60, Vienna 51
Eldorado 63, Cobden 61
Wesclin/Mascoutah Tournament=
Mascoutah 68, Waterloo 20
Nashville 56, Columbia 23
West Chicago Wheaton Academy Tournament=
St. Francis 42, Bartlett 25
Streamwood 63, Wheaton Academy 60
Westminster Christian Tournament=
Pool A=
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 75, Westminster Christian 34
St. Edward 50, Hinckley-Big Rock 31
Pool B=
Elgin 75, Christian Liberty Academy 35
Wethersfield Tournament=
Annawan 57, Bureau Valley 44
Elmwood 60, Putnam County 37
WJOL Tournament=
Pool A=
Lemont 53, Lockport 50
Plainfield Central 66, Joliet Central 53
Pool B=
Providence 56, Lincoln Way West 34
Romeoville 64, Minooka 37
Woodstock Tournament=
Hoffman Estates 62, Woodstock Marian 46
Kaneland 64, Harvard 31
Woodstock North 67, Round Lake 64
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 48, Shelbyville 41
Alton Marquette 51, East Alton-Wood River 40
Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 66, West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 13
Bensenville (Fenton) 68, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 32
Biggsville West Central 48, Camp Point Central 34
Brownstown – St. Elmo 66, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 42
Brussels 39, Raymond Lincolnwood 21
Buffalo Tri-City 42, Warrensburg-Latham 22
Charleston 70, Monticello 59
De La Salle 64, Richards 49
DeLand-Weldon 37, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34, Midwest Central 20
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 41, Josephinum 30
Eureka 58, Downs Tri-Valley 24
Farina South Central 73, Ramsey 23
Farmington Central 58, Illinois Valley Central 33
Fieldcrest 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 22
Fremd 52, Rolling Meadows 32
Fulton 40, Princeton 18
Gardner-South Wilmington 32, Reed-Custer 31
Glenbard West 52, Glenbard North 42
Goreville 46, Trico 32
Harvard 50, Willows 23
Heritage 44, Illinois Lutheran 33
Herscher 34, Streator 26
Heyworth 60, Maroa-Forsyth 40
Illini Central 35, Athens 28
Illini West (Carthage) 55, Aledo (Mercer County) 25
Indian Creek 49, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 32
Kankakee Trinity Academy 39, Grant Park 33
Lena-Winslow 45, West Carroll 16
Lewistown 78, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 27
Lexington 67, Cullom Tri-Point 37
Manteno 49, St. Anne 36
Marshall 51, Neoga 32
McGivney Catholic High School 48, Bunker Hill 8
Mendon Unity 45, LeRoy 30
Mendota 46, Bureau Valley 16
North Shore Country Day 39, Von Steuben 27
Ottawa Marquette 52, Putnam County 33
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46, Pontiac 40
Pleasant Plains 60, Springfield Southeast 29
Rockford Christian 65, Alden-Hebron 34
Stagg 65, St. Edward 56
Stanford Olympia 41, El Paso-Gridley 37
Steinmetz 35, Kelly 31
Sullivan 45, Arcola 19
Woodlawn 66, Elverado 41
Brimfield Tournament=
Brimfield 53, Tremont 28
Brown County-Mt. Sterling Tournament=
Jacksonville Routt 64, Beardstown 25
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 56, Rushville-Industry 19
Dakota Tournament=
Byron 60, North Boone 58
Dakota 51, River Ridge/Scales Mound 27
Freeport (Aquin) 48, Pearl City 14
Forreston Tournament=
Stockton 53, Forreston 31
Winnebago 39, Rochelle 26
Geneseo Tournament=
Dixon 49, St. Bede 26
Hamilton County Tournament=
Gallatin County 59, Edwards County 43
Hamilton County 44, Wayne City 21
Lawrenceville 62, Cairo 31
Harrisburg Tournament=
Eldorado 57, Carmi White County 48
Harrisburg 63, West Frankfort 35
Hinsdale Central Tournament=
Consolation Championship=
Metea Valley 37, Hinsdale Central 36
Hinsdale South Tournament=
Consolation Championship=
Chicago (Jones) 68, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 52
Limestone Tournament=
Dunlap 47, Peoria Manual 23
Lincoln Way Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln Way West 84, Joliet West 67
Litchfield Tournament=
Nokomis 60, Carlyle 51
Piasa Southwestern 57, Staunton 22
Marist Tournament=
Marist 60, Lincoln-Way East 49
Nashville Tournament=
Pool A=
Collinsville 58, Benton 33
Mount Vernon 75, Pinckneyville 68
Pool B=
Nashville 54, Mascoutah 46
Okawville 31, Trenton Wesclin 26
Newton Tournament=
Altamont 63, Effingham 46
Newton 56, Vandalia 38
Oakwood Tournament=
Fithian Oakwood 49, Urbana University 21
Vernon Hills Tournament=
Elk Grove 47, Antioch 35
Lake Forest 60, Sycamore 30
Warren Tournament=
Galena 49, East Dubuque 34
Waubonsie Valley/West Aurora Tournament=
Pool B=
Aurora (West Aurora) 56, Oswego 51
Naperville North 55, Rockford Lutheran 17
Wauconda Tournament=
Kaneland 44, Belvidere 26
Wauconda 52, Richmond-Burton 35
Waverly Tournament=
North-Mac 39, South Fork 36
Willowbrook Tournament=
Lockport 56, Willowbrook 50
Montini 58, Aurora (East) 9
Stevenson 68, Plainfield Central 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Orion vs. Galva, ccd.
