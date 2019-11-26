Dallas travels to face Kane and the Blackhawks

Dallas Stars (15-8-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (9-9-5, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago take on Dallas. Kane ranks 10th in the NHL with 30 points, scoring 11 goals and totaling 19 assists.

The Blackhawks are 6-3-4 in Western Conference games. Chicago has scored nine power-play goals, converting on 12.5% of chances.

The Stars are 11-1-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 85.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Dallas won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 30 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 19 assists. Kirby Dach has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 21 points, scoring six goals and registering 15 assists. Miro Heiskanen has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 9-0-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: Justin Dowling: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.