Christ’s Table to Host Thanksgiving Dinner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Thanksgiving is just two days away and as turkeys are stuffed and potatoes are mashed, Christ’s Table is offering a free meal to those in need. The organization is hard at work trimming 40 turkeys and preparing 250 cans of green beans, 12 pans of dressing, and 40 dozen rolls. Keely Warden, with Christ’s Table, says Thanksgiving Dinner is open to the public.

“We’re excited! As always, we’ll be open on Thanksgiving Day to share our Thanksgiving dinner with our friends and our family. So, we’re just busy at it; the turkeys have been baked and they’re ready to go. We’re working on the dressing and all the cranberries and all the good stuff that goes with Thanksgiving. We’ll be doing Thanksgiving dinner here, just like you will be at home.”

Christ’s Table typically serves around 150 people each Thanksgiving and this year should be no exception.

“Our numbers are down on Thanksgiving Day and that makes us feel good because it makes us know that people are out there having dinner with their families. But, we’ll typically serve about 150 meals on Thanksgiving Day. We just want to encourage anybody out there who may be alone—come on, come in and join us; join our family with some food and some fun.”

Thanksgiving dinner will be served at Christ’s Table from 10:30 to 12:30 on Thursday. All are welcome to attend.