Century National Bank Bakes and Donates over 200 Pies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The season of giving has officially arrived and community organizations are joining forces to help those in need. Century National Bank has baked and donated over 200 fresh pumpkin pies to Christ’s Table and The Salvation Army for their Thanksgiving dinners. Beth Stillwell, with Century National Bank, says the bank is always looking for new ways to give back to the community.

“Our bank is very community minded and this is something that we started last year. Last year we did about 125 pies and we were able to donate some to Salvation Army and Christ’s Table. This year, our goal is to increase that to 200 to 250 pies.”

Bank employees volunteered and began baking the pies this morning. The Salvation Army and Christ’s Table will receive over 100 pies each.

“It’s another opportunity for volunteerism. We had to leave some people back—you know, to mind the bank—but there are a lot of us who have volunteered throughout the day. And, for us part of it is helping in the preparation because that’s really important and //// there’s a lot of camaraderie and we enjoy each other.”

This marks the second year that Century National Bank has baked pumpkin pies to donate to those in need throughout the community.