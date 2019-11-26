Carter leads Seattle U over Western Michigan 59-55

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Myles Carter recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and Seattle U beat Western Michigan 59-55 on Tuesday.

Terrell Brown had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Seattle U (3-5). Delante Jones added 12 points and six rebounds.

Seattle U senior Morgan Means reached 1,000 career points on a 3-pointer in the second half to become the third player in the program’s modern-day DI era to do so.

Brandon Johnson had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (4-4). Michael Flowers added 16 points and Rafael Cruz Jr. had six rebounds.

