TUESDAY 11/26:

TODAY: Clouds Increasing. Warm. High 61

TONIGHT: Rain Likely. Cloudy. Warm & Breezy. Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Morning Rain/Windy. Falling PM Temperatures. High 61

DISCUSSION:

Clouds will be on the increase, especially during the afternoon across SE Ohio today. It will be a warm day as well, with highs around 60 this afternoon.

Rain chances will return late Tuesday evening into Wednesday from our next storm system, along with very windy conditions, especially on Wednesday morning. Winds may gust as high as 40 to 50 mph as the front moves through late Wednesday morning into early Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be colder on Thanksgiving behind a cold front, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thanksgiving, but it does appear to remain dry across the region.

Precipitation chances will return as we head into the weekend, with highs around 50 Saturday and Sunday. Colder air returns on Monday, with rain/snow shower chances across the region.

Have a Great Tuesday!

