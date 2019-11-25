WADA panel recommends neutral status for Russia at Olympics

Sports
Associated Press2

MONTREAL (AP) — A key World Anti-Doping Agency panel has recommended Russian athletes be forced to compete as neutrals at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo and other major events.

WADA’s compliance review committee has recommended a four-year ban on hosting major events in Russia and a ban for the same period on flying the Russian flag at major competitions.

The WADA executive committee will rule on the recommendations on Dec. 9.

That follows a lengthy investigation into lab data handed over by Russia in January. That was part of a deal to lift a suspension of the Russian anti-doping agency, and was meant to expose past cover-ups of drug use by Russian athletes.

Instead, the WADA panel says data on hundreds of positive tests were removed.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Remains found believed to be UFC fighters’ stepdaughter

Associated Press

Remains found believed to be UFC fighters’ stepdaughter

Associated Press

WADA panel recommends neutral status for Russia at Olympics, ban from hosting major events for 4 years

Associated Press