United Way, IHOP celebrate Giving Tuesday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way has helped the communities of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties and next Tuesday, the community can help the organization.

Resource Development Director for United Way Kyle Dunn says Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

“United Way — this year has teamed up with IHop on Maple Avenue. If you would like to give to our charity, United Way Muskingum, Perry, Morgan Counties — on Giving Tuesday, all you have to do is eat at IHop on Giving Tuesday this December 3rd,” he said. “Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and it’s basically recognized as an international day to give to charities. “

He says the charity helps the community through health, financial stability and educational programs and initiatives.

“United Way has several over 25 initiatives and programs throughout the community — exclusively in our community to help folks in health financial stability and education. “

Dunn says United Way chose this fundraiser to make it more convenient for people who want to help their organization.

“You might not have the opportunity otherwise to give to a charity a lot of times it can be difficult to do so. Or it might be inconvenient. This is a very convenient way to give back to your charity. “

To find out more about the fundraiser, go to their website.