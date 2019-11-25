Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Duke vs. Stephen F. Austin, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Michigan State vs. Georgia at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Kansas vs. UCLA or BYU at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 5 or 10:30 p.m.

No. 18 Auburn vs. Richmond or Wisconsin at the Barclays Center, 5 or 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado vs. Clemson at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Women

No. 4 UConn at Dayton, 7 p.m.

No. 11 UCLA vs. Yale, 10 p.m.

No. 12 Florida State at Florida, 6 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky vs. Grambling State, 7 p.m.

No. 16 DePaul vs. Milwaukee, 5:30 p.m.

No. 20 Tennessee vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.