The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Duke (53) 6-0 1610 1 2. Louisville (7) 6-0 1512 2 3. Michigan St. (4) 3-1 1500 3 4. Kansas 3-1 1383 4 5. Maryland 5-0 1262 6 6. North Carolina 4-0 1260 5 7. Virginia (1) 6-0 1232 7 8. Gonzaga 6-0 1222 8 9. Kentucky 5-1 1090 9 10. Ohio St. 5-0 1033 10 11. Oregon 5-0 1006 11 12. Texas Tech 5-0 933 12 13. Seton Hall 4-1 866 13 14. Arizona 6-0 716 14 15. Utah St. 7-0 702 15 16. Memphis 5-1 587 16 17. Tennessee 4-0 490 20 18. Auburn 5-0 488 19 19. Baylor 5-1 450 24 20. VCU 5-0 426 21 21. Colorado 4-0 290 23 22. Villanova 4-2 247 17 23. Washington 5-1 228 25 24. Florida 5-2 148 — 25. Xavier 6-1 139 18

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 137, Oklahoma 22, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22, Butler 21, LSU 19, Texas 16, Arkansas 13, Michigan 12, Penn St. 10, Purdue 10, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 4, Cincinnati 3, Missouri 3, San Diego St. 2, Vermont 2, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Mississippi St. 1.