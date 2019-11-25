Record Breaking Thanksgiving Travel Anticipated

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As Americans prepare to give thanks this Thursday and holiday preparations are in full swing, AAA anticipates nearly 2.3 million Ohioans will be traveling at least 50 miles from home this week. With about 89 percent of Ohio travelers driving to their Thanksgiving destinations, Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, says motorists should ensure that their vehicles are in working order.

“There are things you can do to help yourself. Check your car—check your tires, check your air pressure. The cooler weather will bring reduced tire pressure and we see a lot of tire failures when the weather drops just because of the reduced pressure. Check your spares, too. Check your oil—fluids, things of that nature—just to make sure your car will actually run.”

While the holiday season brings many reasons to be merry, driving while impaired poses a serious safety risk for everyone on the road.

“There’s no excuse for drinking and driving. There are so many options now—Uber, Lyft, a taxi service, designated driver; even staying where you’re at and just spending the night. You should never get into a car with someone who’s been drinking. If you suspect they’re drinking, tell them not to drive. Do what you can do to stop them.”

Those planning to travel during the holiday period are advised to expect delays and build in additional travel time to avoid frustration.