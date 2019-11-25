Ohio seeks nominations for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state is calling for nominations honoring older Ohioans for their contributions to communities, their fields of work or other ways they’ve made a difference in their later years.

The deadline is Nov. 29 to suggest candidates for the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Nominees must be at least age 60 and must have been born in Ohio or resided in the state at least 10 years. They’re evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60.

Past inductees have included political and business leaders, scientists, philanthropists, athletes, artists and more. Nearly 500 people have joined the hall since 1976.

Posthumous nominations can be made within five years of death. Those nominees must have been 60 or older at the time of death.