The Village of New Concord is welcoming its newest officer…K-9 Norco. It’s the first ever patrol K-9 for the village. Mayor Brett Essex swore in the new officer last week. Norco is trained in narcotics detection and will be working with New Concord Police Officer Jeffrey Traub. Chief Mindy Peck thanks those who donated to the K-9 program. If you would like to make a donation you can through Village Hall or the Muskingum County Community Foundation.

