Henry Bullough, ex-NFL coach, Spartans player, dies at 85

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former NFL coach and Michigan State player Henry Bullough has died at 85.

His death was announced Monday by the school and son Chuck Bullough, an assistant coach for the Spartans.

Henry Bullough also played on the Michigan State team that won the Big Ten championship the year after it captured the national title.

Bullough was an NFL head coach for parts of three seasons with a 4-18 record and helped bring in the 3-4 defense. He led New England briefly in the 1978 season and Buffalo for 21 games during the 1985 and 1986 seasons.

He was an NFL assistant for more than two decades and was with the Baltimore Colts when they won the Super Bowl in 1971. He also was an assistant with New England, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Green Bay and Detroit.

___

