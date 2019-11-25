Henry Bullough, ex-NFL coach, Spartans player, dies at 85

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Henry Bullough, a former NFL coach and a guard on Michigan State’s national title team in 1952, has died. He was 85.

His death was announced Monday by the school and son Chuck Bullough, an assistant coach for the Spartans.

Henry Bullough also played on the Michigan State team that won the Big Ten championship the year after it captured the national title.

Bullough was an NFL head coach for parts of three seasons with a 4-18 record and helped bring in the 3-4 defense. He led New England briefly in the 1978 season and Buffalo for 21 games during the 1985 and 1986 seasons.

He was an NFL assistant for more than two decades and was with the Baltimore Colts when they won the Super Bowl in 1971. He also was an assistant with New England, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Green Bay and Detroit.

Bullough was Michigan State’s defensive coordinator during its glory years in the mid-1960s. He came back to join George Perles’ staff in 1994 for a 12th season as an assistant.

He was inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bullough was from Canton, Ohio, and was drafted in the fifth round by the Packers in 1955. He played 20 games for them over two seasons.

Two sons — Chuck and Shane — and three grandchildren — Max, Riley and Byron — played football for the Spartans.

___

More AP college football: https://twitter.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25