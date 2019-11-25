Double Fatal Accident in Licking County

The Granville Post of the Highway Patrol says two people died in an early Monday morning accident in Pataskala. It happened around 5:00 am on Blacks Road near Foor Boulevard. Troopers say 28-year-old Angel Dailey of Newark was driving east on Blacks Road, went left of center and off the north side of the roadway, going airborne and striking multiple trees. Both Dailey and a passenger, 19-year-old Dallas Kauhl of Pataskala were pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says both the driver and passenger were not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

