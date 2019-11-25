Calgary visits Pittsburgh following shootout win

Calgary Flames (11-12-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-7-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Calgary after the Flames took down Philadelphia 3-2 in a shootout.

The Penguins are 8-3-2 on their home ice. Pittsburgh has converted on 15.4% of power-play opportunities, scoring 10 power-play goals.

The Flames have gone 5-9-1 away from home. Calgary averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has recorded 20 total points while scoring 11 goals and adding nine assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 14 total assists and has recorded 19 points. Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-6-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-2-4, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Patric Hornqvist: day to day (lower body), Justin Schultz: out (lower body).

Flames Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.