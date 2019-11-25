Arizona ranked for 1st time in 15 years; Oregon still No. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona returned to The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the first time in 15 years while the top of the ballot remained unchanged.

The Wildcats (6-0) entered the AP Top 25 at No. 24 on Monday, giving the team a spot in the poll for the first time since Dec. 6, 2004. Arizona is off to its best start since 1999-00, when the Wildcats also won their first six games.

There wasn’t any movement in the top 10 this week, with Oregon leading the way with 28 of the 30 first-place votes. Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes. Stanford, UConn and South Carolina followed.

Texas A&M, Oregon State, Louisville, Maryland and Mississippi State round out the top 10.

Oregon, Baylor, South Carolina and Louisville will be in the Virgin Islands playing in a tournament this week. The Ducks will play the Cardinals while the Lady Bears face the Gamecocks.

Michigan fell out of the Top 25 after losing to Notre Dame this week.

___

___

