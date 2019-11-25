Antetokounmpo scores 50, Bucks beat Jazz 122-118

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 17th consecutive double-double to help the Milwaukee Bucks rally in the second half for their eighth consecutive victory, 122-118 over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Milwaukee led 120-113 with 1:24 left, but Bojan Bogdanovic countered with a 3-pointer and Donovan Mitchell followed with a layup to make 120-118 with 43 seconds left. The Bucks missed on their next possession, but Brook Lopez blocked Mitchell’s driving layup attempt with 4.4 seconds remaining.

Wesley Matthews added 19 points and Eric Bledsoe 13 for the Bucks, whose last loss was at Utah on Nov. 8.

Bogdanovic had 24 points and Mitchell 20 for the Jazz, who were 21 of 45 on 3-pointers.

Antetokounmpo’s streak of double-doubles is the longest to open a season since Bill Walton opened with 34 straight in 1976-77.

Milwaukee trailed 57-48 at the half, going just 3 of 17 from 3-point range, but pulled even with a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter. Antetokounmpo’s 3-pointer from the top of the key tied it at 74 with 5:28 left in the period.

The Jazz used a 10-0 run early in the second quarter to go in front 35-25. Milwaukee missed seven consecutive shots during that span, including 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Utah was aided by a six-point swing midway through the second quarter. Bledsoe’s short pull-up jumper from the right baseline was negated when he was called for an offensive foul for jumping back into Bogdanovic. The Bucks challenged, but the call was upheld, and Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer then was called for a technical. Bogdanovic made the free throw and then drilled a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to put Utah up 39-29.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Center Rudy Gobert missed his second consecutive game with a left ankle sprain.

Bucks: Forward Khris Middleton, who missed the previous six games with a left thigh contusion, is getting closer to returning. Middleton has had some contact and played 5-on-5 Monday. “I think I’m safe to say I think he’s for sure on timeline, if not ahead, so that’s a huge positive,” Budenholzer said. … Guard George Hill was out with back soreness.

UP NEXT

Jazz: At Indiana on Wednesday

Bucks: Host Atlanta on Wednesday