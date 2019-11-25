MONDAY 11/25

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Warmer. High 55

TONIGHT: Few Clouds. Cold & Quiet. Low 38

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Few Showers Late. High 59

DISCUSSION:

Warmer temperatures will return for the start of the new work week, as a ridge moves into the Ohio Valley. Highs will climb back into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will see a few clouds during the overnight, along with lows in the upper 30s to near 40.

Rain chances will return late Tuesday into Wednesday from our next storm system, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will top off in the upper 50s on Tuesday, and around 60 on Wednesday!

Temperatures will be colder on Thanksgiving behind a cold front, with highs in the low to mid 40s, along with drier conditions. Precipitation chances will return as we end the week into the weekend, with highs in the mid 40s on Friday and around 50 this weekend.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com