South Zanesville Holiday Parade Draws Crowd

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Area residents armed with lawn chairs braved the cold weather as early as 7 AM today as South Zanesville officially kicked off the Christmas season with a parade down Maysville Pike. Angie Grigg, Vice President of the South Zanesville Business Association, says the annual Holiday Parade is sponsored by area businesses.

“We’ve done it for over 30 years. We used to basically just do it with parade registrations, but times got a little harder—ran out of some money—so we started doing it with sponsorships with different businesses. And, we do it for the kids basically. We hand out candy; there’s little surprises for people along the way.”

In addition to seeing Santa Claus ride into town, new to the parade this year was the option of pizza and hot chocolate to keep spectators warm.

“The kids are here for so long we actually have Domino’s Pizza and we’re serving hot chocolate, water, and pizza if they want to purchase that. So they’re not starved waiting for that one o’clock or two o’clock for the parade to go on.”

The annual South Zanesville Business Association Holiday Parade draws nearly 10,000 spectators each year. This year’s event featured 20 more entries than the previous year.