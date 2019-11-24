Man United concedes in 90th, held 3-3 at Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Manchester United conceded a 90th-minute equalizer after recovering from a two-goal deficit to draw 3-3 with Sheffield United in a wild Premier League match on Sunday.

Oli McBurnie’s goal required a review by VAR for a possible handball but it was awarded — to loud roars by the home fans at Bramall Lane — to stop Man United climbing to fifth place in the standings.

Having fallen 2-0 down after 52 minutes, Man United scored three goals in a seven-minute span from the 72nd to go ahead in dramatic fashion. All of those goals were scored by academy graduates, with 19-year-old Brandon Williams and 18-year-old Mason Greenwood netting for the first time in the league before Marcus Rashford completed the remarkable comeback.

Still, the visitors could not hold out and stayed behind promoted Sheffield United in the table.

