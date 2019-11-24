Charleston Southern tops Delaware St. 71-61

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift Charleston Southern to a 71-61 win over Delaware State on Sunday.

Fleming Jr. hit all 12 of his foul shots.

Dontrell Shuler had 18 points and six assists for Charleston Southern (2-5), which broke its five-game losing streak. Travis Anderson added 12 points. Sean Price had six rebounds for the road team.

John Crosby had 23 points for the Hornets (0-7), whose season-opening losing streak reached seven games. Myles Carter added 11 points. John Stansbury had six rebounds.

The game was part of the Maui on the Mainland Invitational.

