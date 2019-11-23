Search for missing Ohio couple turns up man’s body

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man’s body has been found in a vacant home during a search for a missing Ohio couple.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton says the body of 28-year-old Todd Burkhart, of Mansfield, was found Friday night inside a vacant home in Dayton. No cause of death has been released.

Authorities say Burkhart and 20-year-old Kyla Hayton were reported missing Monday in Mansfield, 135 miles (217 kilometers) north of Dayton. Hayton is pregnant.

The couple’s car was found Wednesday in Dayton.

Burkhart’s sister told The Ashland Times-Gazette that Burkhart planned to go to Columbus last weekend to drop off a package and then buy an AR-15 military-style assault rifle.

The couple dropped off their 4-year-old daughter at the Columbus home of Hayton’s mother last Saturday.