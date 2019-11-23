Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Firestone 48, Akr. Springfield 44

Amanda-Clearcreek 55, Utica 31

Archbold 43, Hicksville 28

Ashtabula Edgewood 44, Conneaut 24

Atwater Waterloo 52, Alliance 25

Baltimore Liberty Union 44, Philo 39

Beavercreek 38, Tipp City Tippecanoe 25

Bedford 41, Shaker Hts. 29

Bellbrook 47, Day. Oakwood 29

Bellefontaine 44, Tipp City Bethel 40

Bellville Clear Fork 40, Sparta Highland 33

Brooklyn 55, Elyria Open Door 19

Bryan 61, Tol. Ottawa Hills 32

Bucyrus Wynford 66, Marion Elgin 42

Chagrin Falls Kenston 44, Berea-Midpark 38

Cin. Colerain 62, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 26

Cin. Mariemont 42, Hamilton Ross 18

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 42, New Hope Christian 30

Circleville Logan Elm 61, Chillicothe Zane Trace 18

Clayton Northmont 59, Vandalia Butler 36

Cle. Hay 43, STVM 42

Coldwater 38, Van Wert 26

Cols. Beechcroft 32, Grove City Christian 30

Continental 47, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

Cuyahoga Falls 44, Barberton 31

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 61, Streetsboro 26

Day. Northridge 33, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 30

DeGraff Riverside 42, Spring. NE 23

Delaware Hayes 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 47

Edgerton 49, Pettisville 32

Franklin 58, Brookville 32

Ft. Loramie 47, Minster 19

Galion Northmor 49, Bucyrus 23

Geneva 62, Parma 56

Genoa Area 58, Maumee 37

Granville 81, Cols. South 27

Heath 62, Crooksville 25

Hebron Lakewood 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 50

Jefferson Area 57, Orwell Grand Valley 41

Kenton 75, Lima Cent. Cath. 57

Legacy Christian 55, Waynesville 39

Lewistown Indian Lake 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 30

Logan 61, Lancaster 50

Louisville Aquinas 49, Parma Hts. Holy Name 32

Lucasville Valley 71, Bainbridge Paint Valley 53

Massillon Perry 47, Mansfield Sr. 37

McArthur Vinton County 77, Chillicothe 35

McDermott Scioto NW 53, Portsmouth Clay 31

Medina 71, Massillon Jackson 52

Miamisburg 59, Middletown 53

Milan Edison 42, New London 19

Milford 47, Cin. McNicholas 43

Monroe 61, Oxford Talawanda 41

Morrow Little Miami 38, Cin. Turpin 29

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 50, Plymouth 12

Navarre Fairless 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 19

New Bremen 55, Russia 35

New Lexington 71, Athens 25

Newton Falls 48, Ravenna 40

Ottoville 46, Convoy Crestview 36

Painesville Riverside 48, Mentor Lake Cath. 30

Peninsula Woodridge 48, Kent Roosevelt 35

Piketon 54, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 54, Arcanum 39

Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, S. Webster 44

Reading 60, Lockland 35

Rocky River 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 40

Rocky River Magnificat 69, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 29

Sarahsville Shenandoah 40, Lore City Buckeye Trail 34

Sidney 46, Sidney Lehman 30

Southeastern 46, Seaman N. Adams 36

Stryker 47, Holgate 41

Tallmadge 48, N. Royalton 30

Tol. Bowsher 69, Oak Harbor 44

Upper Sandusky 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

Vanlue 38, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 29

W. Liberty-Salem 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 29

Wellsville 48, Heartland Christian 41

Westlake 68, Warrensville Hts. 52

Willoughby S. 51, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 40

Youngs. Mooney 54, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28

Zanesville Maysville 76, Johnstown-Monroe 29

Bill Burkett Invitational=

Championship=

New Madison Tri-Village 46, Versailles 36

Consolation=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 55, New Carlisle Tecumseh 36

Bulldog Battle 2019=

Chillicothe Unioto 57, Perry 43

Cornerstone Christian 52, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Akr. Buchtel 57

Massillon Tuslaw 49, Garfield Hts. Trinity 44

Sylvania Southview 54, Can. McKinley 47

CVC v. WRC Challenge=

Chagrin Falls 32, Mayfield 28

Eastlake N. 68, Orange 37

Independence 51, Lyndhurst Brush 47

Kirtland 45, Chardon 42

Journey to the Tourney=

Berlin Hiland 64, Cin. Princeton 48

Caldwell 59, Bowerston Conotton Valley 45

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 68, Solon 43

Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 63, W. Chester Lakota W. 54

Huber Hts. Wayne 56, Loveland 38

Kettering Fairmont 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29

Mt. Notre Dame 61, New Hope Academy, Md. 59, 2OT

Newark 71, Centerville 63

Ursuline Academy 30, Germantown Valley View 26

Kewpee Tip Off Classic=

Lima Bath 57, Lima Sr. 41

Maria Stein Marion Local 43, New Knoxville 39, OT

Lakeside Tip Off=

Championship=

Austintown Fitch 55, Madison 38

Manchester Tip-Off Classic=

Leesburg Fairfield 65, Portsmouth W. 38

Lynchburg-Clay 59, Latham Western 38

New Boston Glenwood 63, Felicity-Franklin 46

Portsmouth 43, W. Union 37

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 64, Portsmouth Sciotoville 28

McDonalds Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Arlington 54, Cory-Rawson 28

Consolation=

Bluffton 63, Harrod Allen E. 33

Rittman Tip-Off Classic=

Loudonville 74, Orrville 40

Medina Highland 55, Wellington 45

Rittman 54, Akr. Ellet 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Marion Pleasant, ppd.

