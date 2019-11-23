Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Firestone 48, Akr. Springfield 44
Amanda-Clearcreek 55, Utica 31
Archbold 43, Hicksville 28
Ashtabula Edgewood 44, Conneaut 24
Atwater Waterloo 52, Alliance 25
Baltimore Liberty Union 44, Philo 39
Beavercreek 38, Tipp City Tippecanoe 25
Bedford 41, Shaker Hts. 29
Bellbrook 47, Day. Oakwood 29
Bellefontaine 44, Tipp City Bethel 40
Bellville Clear Fork 40, Sparta Highland 33
Brooklyn 55, Elyria Open Door 19
Bryan 61, Tol. Ottawa Hills 32
Bucyrus Wynford 66, Marion Elgin 42
Chagrin Falls Kenston 44, Berea-Midpark 38
Cin. Colerain 62, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 26
Cin. Mariemont 42, Hamilton Ross 18
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 42, New Hope Christian 30
Circleville Logan Elm 61, Chillicothe Zane Trace 18
Clayton Northmont 59, Vandalia Butler 36
Cle. Hay 43, STVM 42
Coldwater 38, Van Wert 26
Cols. Beechcroft 32, Grove City Christian 30
Continental 47, Van Wert Lincolnview 35
Cuyahoga Falls 44, Barberton 31
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 61, Streetsboro 26
Day. Northridge 33, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 30
DeGraff Riverside 42, Spring. NE 23
Delaware Hayes 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 47
Edgerton 49, Pettisville 32
Edgerton 49, Pettisville 32
Franklin 58, Brookville 32
Ft. Loramie 47, Minster 19
Galion Northmor 49, Bucyrus 23
Geneva 62, Parma 56
Genoa Area 58, Maumee 37
Granville 81, Cols. South 27
Heath 62, Crooksville 25
Hebron Lakewood 60, Zanesville W. Muskingum 50
Jefferson Area 57, Orwell Grand Valley 41
Kenton 75, Lima Cent. Cath. 57
Legacy Christian 55, Waynesville 39
Lewistown Indian Lake 59, Waynesfield-Goshen 30
Logan 61, Lancaster 50
Louisville Aquinas 49, Parma Hts. Holy Name 32
Lucasville Valley 71, Bainbridge Paint Valley 53
Massillon Perry 47, Mansfield Sr. 37
McArthur Vinton County 77, Chillicothe 35
McDermott Scioto NW 53, Portsmouth Clay 31
Medina 71, Massillon Jackson 52
Miamisburg 59, Middletown 53
Milan Edison 42, New London 19
Milford 47, Cin. McNicholas 43
Monroe 61, Oxford Talawanda 41
Morrow Little Miami 38, Cin. Turpin 29
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 50, Plymouth 12
Navarre Fairless 41, Uhrichsville Claymont 19
New Bremen 55, Russia 35
New Lexington 71, Athens 25
Newton Falls 48, Ravenna 40
Ottoville 46, Convoy Crestview 36
Painesville Riverside 48, Mentor Lake Cath. 30
Peninsula Woodridge 48, Kent Roosevelt 35
Piketon 54, Mowrystown Whiteoak 24
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 54, Arcanum 39
Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, S. Webster 44
Reading 60, Lockland 35
Rocky River 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 40
Rocky River Magnificat 69, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 29
Sarahsville Shenandoah 40, Lore City Buckeye Trail 34
Sidney 46, Sidney Lehman 30
Southeastern 46, Seaman N. Adams 36
Stryker 47, Holgate 41
Tallmadge 48, N. Royalton 30
Tol. Bowsher 69, Oak Harbor 44
Upper Sandusky 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38
Vanlue 38, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 29
W. Liberty-Salem 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 29
Wellsville 48, Heartland Christian 41
Westlake 68, Warrensville Hts. 52
Willoughby S. 51, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 40
Youngs. Mooney 54, Cle. Cent. Cath. 28
Zanesville Maysville 76, Johnstown-Monroe 29
Bill Burkett Invitational=
Championship=
New Madison Tri-Village 46, Versailles 36
Consolation=
Day. Chaminade Julienne 55, New Carlisle Tecumseh 36
Bulldog Battle 2019=
Chillicothe Unioto 57, Perry 43
Cornerstone Christian 52, Berlin Center Western Reserve 40
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 61, Akr. Buchtel 57
Massillon Tuslaw 49, Garfield Hts. Trinity 44
Sylvania Southview 54, Can. McKinley 47
CVC v. WRC Challenge=
Chagrin Falls 32, Mayfield 28
Eastlake N. 68, Orange 37
Independence 51, Lyndhurst Brush 47
Kirtland 45, Chardon 42
Journey to the Tourney=
Berlin Hiland 64, Cin. Princeton 48
Caldwell 59, Bowerston Conotton Valley 45
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 68, Solon 43
Hamilton Heights, Tenn. 63, W. Chester Lakota W. 54
Huber Hts. Wayne 56, Loveland 38
Kettering Fairmont 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29
Mt. Notre Dame 61, New Hope Academy, Md. 59, 2OT
Newark 71, Centerville 63
Ursuline Academy 30, Germantown Valley View 26
Kewpee Tip Off Classic=
Lima Bath 57, Lima Sr. 41
Maria Stein Marion Local 43, New Knoxville 39, OT
Lakeside Tip Off=
Championship=
Austintown Fitch 55, Madison 38
Manchester Tip-Off Classic=
Leesburg Fairfield 65, Portsmouth W. 38
Lynchburg-Clay 59, Latham Western 38
New Boston Glenwood 63, Felicity-Franklin 46
Portsmouth 43, W. Union 37
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 64, Portsmouth Sciotoville 28
McDonalds Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Arlington 54, Cory-Rawson 28
Consolation=
Bluffton 63, Harrod Allen E. 33
Rittman Tip-Off Classic=
Loudonville 74, Orrville 40
Medina Highland 55, Wellington 45
Rittman 54, Akr. Ellet 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan vs. Marion Pleasant, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/