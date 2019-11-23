No. 2 Louisville squares off against Akron

Akron (4-1) vs. No. 2 Louisville (5-0)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Louisville hosts Akron in an early season matchup. Both teams won at home in their last game. Louisville earned a 76-50 win over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday, while Akron won easily 82-60 over Youngstown State on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Xeyrius Williams has connected on 23.8 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 42 over the last five games. He’s also converted 94.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Louisville has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 56.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Zips. Louisville has an assist on 58 of 90 field goals (64.4 percent) across its past three outings while Akron has assists on 34 of 67 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Akron has held opposing teams to 34.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAC teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com