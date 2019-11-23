Moore’s clutch 3s lifts DePaul past BC 72-67

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie Moore hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final 1:16 and finished with 24 points and Romeo Weems scored 17 to lead DePaul past Boston College 72-67 on Saturday, extending the Blue Demons’ best start 33 years.

Jaylen Butz and Paul Reed each scored 11 points for DePaul (6-0). It’s the Blue Demons best start since 1986-87 when they opened 16-0.

Derryck Thornton had 16 points and Julian Rishwain 15 for the Eagles (4-2).

Moore’s 3 from the right wing gave the Blue Demons a 65-61 lead with 1:16 to play, but Nik Popovich answered from beyond the arc 15 seconds later.

After Weems missed a short jumper but grabbed the rebound, Moore nailed another 3, coming from the top of the key with just under a minute to play.

DePaul had used an 8-0 run early in the second half, turning a three-point lead into a 45-34 edge on Moore’s driving basket with 15:28 to play.

Trailing by 13, BC answered with a 9-0 spree over a 2-½ minute stretch, closing it to 54-50 on Jay Heath’s 3 from the left corner.

DePaul pushed its lead back to nine, but BC rallied again, cutting it to four on Popovich’s first basket — a layup off a drive from the right wing — of the game with 5:16 left. They had a chance to slice it to one, but Heath’s attempted 3 as the shot clock expired rimmed out.

DePaul took a 30-28 edge into the locker room at halftime after a highly contested opening 20 minutes with both teams playing tough defense. Neither held more than a two-possession lead in the first half, but both struggled with turnovers for stretches.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons looked poised and the more talented when the game got ragged early in the second half, which should fit nicely when they begin their Big East schedule. … The 1986-87 squad went 28-3 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tourney. That accomplishment was later vacated by the NCAA due to a violation.

Boston College: Facing an active front court with larger players gave the Eagles’ trouble inside. Popovich, the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.8 per game, was held to seven points. It’s something they’ll have to adjust to when they get into league play in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Up NEXT

DePaul: Hosts Central Michigan on Tuesday night.

Boston College: Hosts Saint Louis on Wednesday afternoon.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25