Heat face the 76ers, seek 6th straight victory

Miami Heat (11-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

Miami comes into a matchup against Philadelphia as winners of five games in a row.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Miami finished 39-43 overall and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The Heat averaged 24.3 assists per game on 39.6 made field goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

76ers Injuries: Josh Richardson: day to day (hip).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.