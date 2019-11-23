Dog Agility Trials Held at The Fieldhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Nearly 200 dogs from across the nation are gathering in Zanesville this weekend to run through obstacles and prepare for their next stage of competition. The Fieldhouse is hosting yet another round of Dog Agility Trials—which help raise funds for the Fieldhouse Foundation to support area individuals living with special needs. Mick Amicone, with The Fieldhouse, says the Agility Trials benefit the foundation greatly.

“The Dog Agility Trials that we do that are similar to what you see on ESPN—the national trials—these are precursor events to get your dog to qualify for those national finals. And as you can see, we’ve got folks from all over the country right now—New York, South Dakota, New Mexico. They come here and it is probably one of the greatest benefactors for our Fieldhouse Foundation and our special needs children.”

Betsey Lynch, who’s dogs participate in the Agility Trials, says the animals are highly trained from the time that they are born.

“You start when they’re puppies. You just build a relationship with them; you teach them how to play, you teach them how to learn, and you teach them most of all to have a lot of fun. And then, after they get to be a year or fifteen months old you’ll move into more of what you’re seeing out there–more obstacles and what not. But, above all the dog has to have a lot of fun and just be told a lot of times that they’re the best.”

The Fieldhouse Foundation provides those with special needs ages 3 to 21 with free services, equipment, and therapy. There are eight Dog Agility Trial events held each year at The Fieldhouse.