Davis carries Incarnate Word past St. Francis (IL) 68-44

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bryce Davis registered 14 points as Incarnate Word routed St. Francis (Ill.) 68-44 on Saturday.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 13 points for Incarnate Word (2-4). Vincent Miszkiewicz added 11 rebounds.

Keaston Willis, the Cardinals’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 9 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

Malik Bailey had 11 points, six rebounds and five blocks for the NAIA’s Fighting Saints. Eric Ting added 10 points. Lewis Holey had nine rebounds.

Incarnate Word plays Eastern Illinois at home on Sunday.

