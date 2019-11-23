Cleveland takes on Portland on 6-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (5-11, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

Cleveland will try to end its six-game skid when the Cavaliers take on Portland.

Cleveland finished 19-63 overall with a 13-28 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers shot 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

Portland went 29-23 in Western Conference play and 21-20 on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 114.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (right hip tendinosis), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Damian Lillard: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.