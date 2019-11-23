Charlotte takes on Chicago on 3-game losing streak

Chicago Bulls (5-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-10, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

Charlotte aims to break its three-game losing streak when the Hornets play Chicago.

Charlotte finished 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Hornets shot 44.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago went 22-60 overall and 13-28 on the road a season ago. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 113.4 points per game and shoot 47.3% from the field last season.

Charlotte and Chicago play for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 126-125 on Oct. 23. P.J. Washington led the way with 27 points.

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (shin), Luke Kornet: out (nose), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.