SUNDAY 11/24:

SUNDAY: Early Flurry. Partly Sunny. Chilly. High 44

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold. Low 33

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer. High 52

DISCUSSION:

An early flurry will be possible today, with otherwise partly sunny skies across SE Ohio. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with lows in the lower 30s.

Warmer temperatures will return for the start of the new work week, as a ridge moves into the Ohio Valley. Highs will climb back into the lower 50s on Monday. Skies will be partly sunny once again on Monday.

Rain chances will return Tuesday into Wednesday, along with warmer temperatures. Highs will top off in the upper 50s on Tuesday, and around 60 on Wednesday!

Temperatures will be colder on Thanksgiving with highs in the mid 40s, along with drier conditions. Precipitation chances will return as we end the week into the weekend, with highs in the mid 40s Friday and Saturday.

Have a Great Sunday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com